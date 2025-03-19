'The Earth Missed You': Prez Murmu, PM Modi Congratulate Sunita Williams And Other Crew 9 Astronauts

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated the entire team behind the safe return of NASA’s Crew 9 mission on Earth after being stranded in space for nine months, saying their historic journey is a tale of determination, teamwork and extraordinary courage.

In a post on X, Murmu wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team behind the safe return of NASA’s Crew 9 mission on Earth! India's daughter Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts have inspired everyone with their perseverance, dedication and never-say-die spirit."

Murmu added, "Their historic journey is a tale of determination, teamwork and extraordinary courage. I salute their unwavering resolve and wish them excellent health!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Crew 9 members on Earth, calling their stay a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you."

NASA astronauts Williams, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov returned to Earth early Wednesday, completing their journey home to wrap up a saga that started with a failed test flight over nine months ago.

"Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions," Modi said.

PM Modi said space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. "Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career."

"We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity," Modi added.