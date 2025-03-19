'We Stayed Up All Night': Sunita Williams Back On Earth, Her Ancestral Gujarat Village Over The Moon

Mehsana: As soon as NASA astronaut Sunita Williams made a safe return to Earth early Wednesday morning, the small village of Jhulasan in Gujarat's Mehsana erupted in celebration.

A large crowd, including Sunita's extended family members, students, and villagers, gathered at the local government schools to celebrate the momentous occasion.

The excitement among the villagers began when the SpaceX capsule carrying Sunita and astronaut Butch Willmore splashed down near the Florida coast in the United States. Upon hearing the news, the villagers lit firecrackers outside the Dola Mata Temple here. They all also danced and chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' in a flurry of celebration.

Villagers had been praying for Sunita's safe return by performing a 'Yagna' and other spiritual rituals. Dinesh Pandya, the priest of Dola Mata Temple who identified himself as Sunita Williams' cousin, in conversation with ETV Bharat, said, "Some people believe that the goddess (Dola Mata) helps with visa and marriage, others believe she blesses with children. We all prayed to her for Sunita's safe splashdown on Earth."

"We gathered around 2.30 am to watch the moment on television, and when we saw Sunita's safe touchdown, we were overwhelmed with joy. We stayed up all night praying for her safe return. Firecrackers were burst, and sweets were distributed to celebrate the occasion. Students also visited the temple to thank the goddess. They were given 'Prasad' and chocolates," he added.

At around 9.30 am, students from the local government school performed the traditional Garba dance before starting a procession to the temple, carrying prayers of gratitude. The students were also given chocolates to mark the celebration. "We prayed for Sunita's safe return, and the goddess listened to our prayers," said one of the students.

Pandya Kishorebhai Kanhaiyalal, who also identified himself as Sunita's cousin, expressed pride and happiness. "We stayed up all night, praying for her. Today, it feels like Diwali in the village. We have been celebrating with firecrackers, sweets, and chocolates, thanking Dola Mata for Sunita's success," he said.

The village had long been waiting for this moment, as villagers had been praying since Sunita Williams's mission to the International Space Station (ISS) was delayed. On June 27, 2024, the villagers lit an 'Akhand Jyot' (eternal flame) at the temple, and a procession was taken out in hopes of ensuring Williams' safe return. "We are grateful that the goddess protected her," said a teacher from the local school.

"Now that the goddess has protected her, we took out another procession with music to celebrate the occasion and to thank her for her blessings," the teacher added. A large crowd, including students, gathered at a government school for the procession celebrating her safe return to Earth.

"This is a moment of pride for us. We stayed up all night praying for her safe return. We burst crackers and distributed chocolates when she reached Earth safely," another resident told ETV Bharat.

Navin Pandya, Williams' cousin, recalled how the village had been united in their prayers since her departure. "The villagers took care of the 'Akhan Jyot' for the last nine months, and now we are overjoyed to welcome her back," he said.

Williams, who is the daughter of Deepak Pandya, a native of Jhulasan who migrated to the United States in 1957, has visited India several times, including in 2007 and 2013 after her space missions. She was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2008 for her achievements.

Vishal Panchal, the principal of Jhulasan Primary School, expressed his pride in the village's celebration. "We have made elaborate arrangements for today's festivities to mark this special occasion," he said.

Sunita Williams' mission to the ISS was initially planned to last seven days but was extended due to a technical issue. Her SpaceX capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday morning, marking the successful conclusion of her mission.

