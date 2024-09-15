Kejriwal To Make Wife Sunita Delhi CM, Claims BJP; Terms Resignation 'PR Stunt'

New Delhi: Soon after Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced his intent to resign as Delhi CM in two days, BJP termed it a "PR stunt", while claiming the AAP supremo was set to make his wife Sunita the new chief minister of Delhi.

"He is enacting the resignation drama because the court did not acquit him in the (excise policy scam) case and instead granted him a conditional bail, which turned him into a ceremonial minister from the chief minister," BJP national spokesperson Shezad Poonwalla claimed.

Terming Kejriwal's move a "PR exercise and a drama", Poonwalla alleged that the AAP national convenor's announcement is a part of his plan to make his wife the chief minister. "Arvind Kejriwal has done a PhD on how to make a virtue out of necessity."

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also called Kejriwal's announcement a "PR stunt". "He has understood that his image among the people of Delhi is not of an honest leader but of a corrupt leader, today Aam Aadmi Party is known across the country as a corrupt party. Under his PR stunt, he wants to restore his image...It is clear that he wants to apply the Sonia Gandhi model, where she made Manmohan Singh a dummy Prime Minister and ran the government from behind the scenes. They have understood today that the Aam Aadmi Party is losing the Delhi elections and the people of Delhi cannot vote in their name, so they want to make someone else a scapegoat," Bhandari said.

BJP leader Manjunder Singh said that Kejriwal was not sacrificing anything, and according to the Supreme Court's order, he was forced to resign from the post of Chief Minister. Sirsa further alleged that Kejriwal had asked for two days just to convince all MLAs to make his wife Sunita the Chief Minister of Delhi.

"Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he will resign after two days and become the CM again when he gets a verdict from the people... This is not a sacrifice, the Supreme Court has said in the order that he cannot go near the CM's chair and cannot sign any files. Hence, you don't have an option, you are forced to resign because of the SC order. The people gave their verdict 3 months ago when you asked 'jail or bail', you lost all 7 (Lok Sabha seats in Delhi) and were sent to jail... Now he has asked for a two-day time because he is convincing all MLAs to make his wife the CM... He is forced to leave his chair because he is involved in the liquor scam," Sirsa said.

In a major move, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he will resign from the position of Chief Minister after two days and won't sit on the chair of CM, until the public of Delhi declares him "honest."

Kejriwal further said that if the public votes for him, it will give him a certificate for his honesty. He also said he would ask for early polls along with the state of Maharashtra. (With agency inputs)