Dictatorship Can Keep Elected CM In Jail, But Can't Stop Patriotism In Heart: Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, took to X on Thursday, August 15 and said that the National Flag was not hoisted at the CM's residence on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day. "It is very sad. This dictatorship can keep an elected Chief Minister in jail, but how can it stop the patriotism in the heart," she wrote.

Sunita Kejriwal's tweet in Hindi came in response to Delhi minister Atishi's post in which she questioned how an elected Chief Minister could be framed in a false case and kept in jail for months in Independent India.

Atishi took to X and posted: "No one would have imagined that in independent India, an elected Chief Minister could be falsely accused and imprisoned for months. This Independence Day, let us pledge to keep fighting against dictatorship until our last breath."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 14, rejected interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI), related to the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued a notice to the CBI in the plea, where he challenged his arrest and sought bail.

The court will now hear the matter on August 23, stating "no interim bail for now". "We are not granting any interim bail. We issue notice," said the Supreme Court bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan.

CM Kejriwal has been behind bars since March 21 on charges related to the liquor and excise duty case, which alleges irregularities and corruption in Delhi's excise policy concerning liquor licensing. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has repeatedly denied all charges and blamed the ruling government for trying to 'destabilise' their administration.