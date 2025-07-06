Suna Besha: Holy Trinity To Be Adorned With Over 208 Kg Gold Ornaments In Puri

Puri: Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be dressed up in Rajarajeswar Besha, also known as Suna Besha on Sunday.

The Trinity will be adorned with over 208 kg of gold ornaments on their chariots in front of the Singhadwar. Devotees will be allowed to witness the ritual from 6.30 pm to 11 pm. The temple and district administrations have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth darshan of the Trinity.

Chief Administrator of Shri Jagannath Temple Administration Arabinda Padhe said, discussions were held with all nijogs of Srimandir to ensure all rituals associated with Suna Besha are completed on time and without any hassles. "Keeping in view the crowd of devotees, the district administration, police administration and volunteers are on alert," he said.

According to temple sources, the deities adorn around 30 different designs of ornaments which include gold, diamond, silver and other precious metals.

"Initially, around 138 designs of ornaments were used during the era of King Kapilendra Deb in 1460. Around 208 kg of gold ornaments are used in the ritual even today. But, they are not purely gold. The ornaments are made in mixture of gold, silver, precious stones like diamonds and other metals. There has been no separate estimation on gold weight alone in ornaments," said Bhaskar Mishra, an author and a researcher in Shree Jagannath Culture.

He said the records were available on the use of gold ornaments in Suna Bhesa during East India Company rule in Odisha, but there is no mention of the weight of gold used in the ritual.

The priests associated with the Lord's Suna Besha claimed that the ornament designs used during King Kapilendra Deb, are also in use today. However, they are repaired sometimes by using the gold donated by pilgrims.

File photo of a servitor carrying a piece of gold ornament for Suna Besha (ETV Bharat)

"The gold ornaments are refurbished every year ahead of the Suna Besha on chariots during Rath Yatra," said Mishra, adding that there is demands to remake certain ornaments as the Lord's treasury has received around 50 kg of gold from devotees over the years.

Stating that the Suna Besha on chariots is also called 'Bada Tadhau Besha' in temple terminology, Prof Surendranath Dash said that the Puri deities adorn golden attire five times a year. However, the 'Bada Tadhau Besha' is popular because it is held on chariots and devotees in large numbers get the opportunity to see it. He said this Suna Besha is held on Ashadha Shukla Ekadashi Tithi on the 11th bright fortnight in Asadha.

On the day, Lord Jagannath is adorned with Shreepayar, Shreebhuja (hands), Kirita, Swarna chakar, silver conch, Odhiani, Kamara Pati, Chandrasurya, Adakani, Ghagada mali, Kadambamali, Trikhandika, Jhobakanthi, Bahada Mali, Tabija Mali, Sebati mali, tilak, Chandrika, Kundal and Chandasurya.

Similarly, Devi Subhadra will be adorned with the Kirita, Odhiani, Chandrasurya, Kana, Ghagadamali, Kadambamali, Sebatimali, and two Tagadis. Lord Balabhadra is adorned with Shreepayar, Shreebhuja, Kirita, Hala and Musaka, odhiani, Kundala, Chandrasurya, Trikhandika, Kamara pati, Adakani, Ghagada mali, Kadambamali, Bahada Mali, Baghanakha mali, Sebati mali, Tilak, Chandrika, Alaka, Jhobakanthi.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police issued an alert to people about a huge flow of devotees to Puri on Sunday on the occasion of 'Suna Besha' (golden attire) of Lord Jagannath and his two sibling deities. The police informed the devotees about their crowd management and traffic control measures and asked them to plan their visit to the pilgrim town accordingly.

Taking to X, Odisha Police said, “Due to a large number of devotees arriving in Puri throughout the night to have darshan of Mahaprabhu, the parking spaces in the city are almost fully occupied. Vehicles are being directed towards Talabania and Sterling based on the availability of parking spaces. Waiting times at Batagaon/Malatipatpur may be longer.”

Police requested the devotees to follow its advisories and maintain discipline and order during the darshan period. Like Rath Yatra and Bahuda, drones and AI-powered cameras will be used to control crowds and regulate traffic, a senior officer said.



