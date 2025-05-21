ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Analyse Ticket Bookings To Identify Routes For Special trains

New Delhi: With summer holidays in full swing and the railways witnessing a surge in passenger traffic, the Indian Railways is actively working to ease the travel rush. The decision to run summer special trains is not being taken only by estimating the crowd on traditional routes, but the Railways is now using real-time ticket booking data to plan and operate Summer Special trains.

Railway Officials explained that this data-based strategy enables better insight into actual passenger demand. The railway booking system is continuously monitored to keep track of the routes with persistently long waiting lists, and plans are made to run special trains there. Railway officials say that so far, more than 150 trips of 20 summer special trains have been announced.

Notably, routes heading towards Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and pilgrimage destinations like Vaishno Devi (Katra) are witnessing the highest demand. This initiative is expected to not only manage the crowd more efficiently but also increase the passengers' chances of securing confirmed ticket bookings

In line with this initiative, the Northern Railway has introduced a weekly Summer Special train between Muzaffarpur Junction and Anand Vihar Terminal to facilitate travel between Eastern India and Delhi and address summer overcrowding.

Details of the special train:

05219 (Muzaffarpur–Anand Vihar Terminal)

Departure: Every Saturday, 13:30 hrs

Date: 24 May to 19 July 2025