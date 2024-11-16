ETV Bharat / bharat

Sukhbir Singh Badal Steps Down As Shiromani Akali Dal President; SAD Calls Emergency Meeting Of Working Committee

Party leader Dr Daljit S Cheema while confirming Badal's resignation said an emergency meeting of the Working Committee will be held on Nov 18.

Sukhbir Badal steps down as Shiromani Akali Dal President
Sukhbir Badal (ETV Bharat)
Chandigarh: In a significant development in Punjab politics, senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal has resigned as president of the party. The development has prompted the SAD high command to call an emergency meeting of the Working Committee on November 18.

The development was announced by senior SAD leader Dr Daljit S Cheema in a post on X.

The SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal submitted his resignation to the working Committee of the party today to pave the way for the election of new President. He thanked all the party leaders & workers for expressing confidence in his leadership and extending wholehearted support & cooperation throughout the tenure,” Cheema wrote in a post on X.

The SAD leader further informed that an emergency meeting of the SAD Working Committee has been called on November 18 to decide the future course of action over Badal's resignation as party president.

SAD Working Committee President S Balwinder S Bhundar has called an emergency meeting of the Working Committee of the party on November 18 at 12 o’ clock at the party headquarters office in Chandigarh. The committee will consider the resignation submitted by S Sukhbir S Badal & will decide further course of action. It may be mentioned that elections for the post of President, Office bearers & working committee of SAD are due on Dec 14, 2024 when the five year term of present house expires,” he wrote in a post.

Who is next?

After Badal's resignation, all eyes are on the new president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, the major party in Punjab. For now, Balwinder Singh Bhundar is the working president of Shiromani Akali Dal.

Akal Takht Sahib's reprimand

It can be recalled that in August, the Akal Takht, one of the five major religious seats of Sikhs, declared Badal as a 'Tankhaiya' a significant term referring to the alleged religious misconduct during the SAD's tenure in power in the past.

