‘Suicide Prevention Is A Binding Obligation’, SC Issues Pan-India Guidelines For Educational Institutions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the right to life does not mean mere animal existence, but a life of dignity, autonomy, and well-being and stressed that mental health is central to this vision, while issuing pan-India guidelines to combat the rise in suicides and mental health issues among students in educational institutions.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said “suicide prevention is not merely a policy objective but a binding obligation flowing from the right to life, health, and human dignity”. The bench stated that education is meant to liberate, not burden the learner, and that its true success lies not in grades or rankings but in the holistic growth of a human being capable of living with dignity, confidence, and purpose.

The bench said the contemporary academic framework, particularly in the context of competitive examination systems, often subjects students to relentless psychological pressure. "The joy of learning has been replaced by anxiety over rankings, results, and relentless performance metrics. Students, especially those preparing for competitive examinations, are often caught in a web that rewards conformity over curiosity, output over understanding, and endurance over well-being," said the bench.

The bench said there remains a legislative and regulatory vacuum in the country with respect to a unified, enforceable framework for suicide prevention of students in educational institutions, coaching centres, and student-centric environments. “Given the pressing nature of the crisis, particularly in cities like Kota, Jaipur, Sikar, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Delhi (NCR), etc., where students migrate in large numbers for competitive examinations and face intense psychological pressure, immediate interim safeguards are the call of the day,” said Justice Mehta, who authored the 61-page judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench said mental health is an integral component of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. “This court has, in a consistent line of precedents, affirmed that the right to life does not mean mere animal existence, but a life of dignity, autonomy, and well-being. Mental health is central to this vision”, said Justice Mehta.

The bench said continued loss of young lives, often due to preventable causes rooted in unattended psychological distress, academic overburden, social stigma, and institutional insensitivity, reflect a systemic failure that cannot be ignored. "Young individuals, often far away from home, isolated in demanding academic environments, find themselves without adequate emotional or institutional support. The culture of silence around mental health, coupled with insufficient safeguards in educational institutions, exacerbates their vulnerability," said the bench.

Citing the data reported in the National Crime Records Bureau, the bench said it reveals a distressing pattern of rising student suicides.

The apex court issued 15 guidelines saying that they will remain in force and be binding until such time as appropriate legislation or regulatory frameworks are enacted by the competent authority.

The bench directed all educational institutions shall adopt and implement a uniform mental health policy, drawing cues from the UMMEED draft guidelines, the MANODARPAN initiative, and the National Suicide Prevention Strategy.

The bench cited the Centre's preventive steps to mitigate the situation, with the UMMEED draft guidelines meant to prevent school student suicides released by the Ministry of Education in 2023.

The bench said that for a broader reach, the Ministry of Education launched "Manodarpan", a mental health and well-being program for students during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The bench said this policy shall be reviewed and updated annually and made publicly accessible on institutional websites and notice boards of the institutes. “All educational institutions with 100 or more enrolled students shall appoint/engage at least one qualified counsellor, psychologist, or social worker with demonstrable training in child and adolescent mental health. Institutions with fewer students shall establish formal referral linkages with external mental health professionals,” said the bench.