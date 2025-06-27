ETV Bharat / bharat

Sugamya Bharat App Revamped To Provide More User-Friendly Experience For Divyangjan, Elderly

New Delhi: The Sugamya Bharat App, a flagship initiative of the Government of India dedicated to enhancing accessibility for divyangjan and elderly citizens in India, has been recently revamped to provide a more user-friendly and impactful experience, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Friday.

The recent revamp of the app introduces several enhanced features, including a more intuitive and user-friendly interface, AI-powered chatbot support to assist users in real time, circulars and notifications about new initiatives related to accessibility, and integration of government schemes and other valuable resources for persons with disabilities, it said.

The ministry informed that a total of 14,358 users have been registered in the app till June 25.

“Up to June 25, the app has 14,358 total registered users and witnessed 83,791 app downloads (82,291 on Android platforms and 1500 on iOS platforms) across both Android and iOS platforms. The Sugamya Bharat App is currently available for download on Google Play Store for Android devices and on Apple App Store for iOS platforms," it said.