Sudden Blackout In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu After 'Suspicious Drone-Like Object Spotted In Sky'

Power was shut down in the entire area after instructions of District Collector Ramavatar Meena and Superintendent of Police Sharad Chaudhary.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 2:05 AM IST

Jhunjhunu: A sudden blackout was enforced in Chidawa, Pilani, Surajgarh, Sultana and Singhana areas of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district Monday night after a suspicious drone-like glowing object was spotted in the sky.

The district administration immediately sprang into action and initiated precautionary measures in view of security concerns.

As per reports, on the instructions of District Collector Ramavatar Meena and Superintendent of Police Sharad Chaudhary, power was temporarily shut down in the entire area. The local administration, after implementing the blackout, appealed to the people to stay in their homes and avoid venturing out.

As panic gripped the region, a little later, the district administration clarified that it was a precautionary step and there is no danger of any kind at present. The administration also made it clear that the situation is completely under control.

On several people sharing on social media about having seen a glowing object in the sky, the administration urged the people not to pay attention to any sorts of rumours. Further, the officials have advised people to be vigilant and urged them to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.

"Be alert and inform nearest police station in case anyone detects suspicious activity anywhere. There is no need for panic, situation is under control," official said.

