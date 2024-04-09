Sudarsan Pattnaik Extends Hindu New Year Wishes Through Sand Art

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

Sudarsan Pattnaik Extends Hindu New Year Wishes Through Sand Art

Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has extended his wishes to people on the occasion of Hindu New Year through his unique sand art at Puri beach. He has created a portrait of Lord Ram with new year greetings.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Extends Hindu New Year Wishes Through Sand Art

Bhubaneshwar: Padma Shri awardee and renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished everyone good luck and welcomed the Hindu New year through his unique sand art at the Puri beach.

Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a mesmerising sand art of Lord Ram and the masterpiece is a celebration of Hindu New Year or Rashtriya Nav Varsha 2024.

The day coincides with various states observing their New Year festivals like Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Cheti Chand. Also it marks the commencement of Chaitra Navratri.

The sand art depicts a replica of Lord Ram decorated with kalash and flowers with a message inscribed, "Swagat Rashtriya Nav Varsha" below.

The Hindu New Year or Rashtriya Nav Varsha starts from 'Shukla Paksha' of the 'Chaitra' month and is believed that Lord Brahma had created the universe on this day. The Hindu New Year is decided as per the Hindu lunar calendar instead of the Gregorian calendar.

Sudarsan Pattnaik is known for making sand arts on various important issues and occasions. He made the world's largest sand castle and was featured in the Guinness Book of World Records in February 2017.

Earlier, he had wished New Year on January 1 through sand art and on Christmas eve, he made a giant sand structure of Santa Claus using two tonnes of onions. A message saying, "Gift A Plant, Green The Earth' was inscribed below the structure.

