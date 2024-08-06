Such Things Always Happen in Islamic Republics: Kangana on Bangladesh Developments

Shimla: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday claimed the developments in Bangladesh characterised all Islamic republics, where there are always attempts to "annihilate" other religions. The actor-politician made the remarks when she was asked by reporters to comment on the situation in the neighbouring country, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh prime minister and fled to India.

Ranaut said such situations develop in all Islamic republics at some point or other. She then indirectly referred to anti-immigrant protests in Britain, claiming that Christians were being attacked in the streets there. She said in Islamic republics there is always an attempt to finish off the "other religion", and when that happens, she added, there are fights between Shias and Sunnis.

The MP from Mandi said there is a lesson there that the lamp of Sanatan should burn bright and its flag must fly high. She also termed the recent attempt to assassinate US presidential candidate Donald Trump the murder of democracy. Ranaut remarks on Bangladesh appeared to refer to reports of mob attacks on Hindu temples, as violence continued there even after Hasina was forced to quit following protests that began with anti-reservation demonstrations by student groups.

Ranaut was speaking at Samej in Shimla district where she had gone to visit victims of recent floods. She claimed "international forces have now besieged India as Bangladesh is no longer a friend, and the government should handle the situation with care. "We should be vigilant about those who are misguiding the country and want to sell the nation to international forces, and also those who are voting for them," Ranaut said.

"We should be proud that the flag of Sanatan has been flying in the country since ancient times and the world is watching the glory of democracy, she said, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.