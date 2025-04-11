ETV Bharat / bharat

Successful Trials Of Long-Range Glide Bomb Pave Way For Its Induction Into IAF

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the release trials of long-range glide bomb "Gaurav" from the Sukhoi aircraft. "Gaurav" is a 1,000-kg class glide bomb designed and developed indigenously by the DRDO.

The trials, conducted from April 8 to April 10, successfully demonstrated a range close to 100 km with pin-point accuracy, the defence ministry said on Friday. The trials are paving the way for the induction of the weapon into the Indian Air Force (IAF), it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, the IAF and the industry partners concerned for the successful development trials of "Gaurav". He said the development of the long-range glide bomb will further enhance the capabilities of the armed forces to a great extent.

"The DRDO successfully conducted the release trials of Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) 'Gaurav' between April 8 to 10 from Su-30 MKI aircraft," the ministry said.