Successful Trials Of Long-Range Glide Bomb Pave Way For Its Induction Into IAF

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully carried out release trials of its indigenously developed long-range glide bomb "Gaurav".

DRDO successfully conducts release trials of 1000-kg class Long-Range Glide Bomb (ANI)
Published : April 11, 2025 at 8:21 PM IST

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the release trials of long-range glide bomb "Gaurav" from the Sukhoi aircraft. "Gaurav" is a 1,000-kg class glide bomb designed and developed indigenously by the DRDO.

The trials, conducted from April 8 to April 10, successfully demonstrated a range close to 100 km with pin-point accuracy, the defence ministry said on Friday. The trials are paving the way for the induction of the weapon into the Indian Air Force (IAF), it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, the IAF and the industry partners concerned for the successful development trials of "Gaurav". He said the development of the long-range glide bomb will further enhance the capabilities of the armed forces to a great extent.

"The DRDO successfully conducted the release trials of Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) 'Gaurav' between April 8 to 10 from Su-30 MKI aircraft," the ministry said.

"During the trials, the weapon was integrated to multiple stations in different warhead configurations, with land target on island," it added. The LRGB has been developed indigenously by the DRDO's Research Centre Imarat and Armament Research and Development Establishment.

Senior DRDO and IAF officials participated in and reviewed these trials. "The system has been realised with the support of development-cum-production partners -- Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, Bharat Forge and various MSMEs," the ministry said.

"The trials are paving the way towards induction of the weapon into the IAF," it added. "The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance contributed towards certification and quality assurance," the ministry said in a statement.

