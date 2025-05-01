ETV Bharat / bharat

Successful Pacemaker Implant Comes As Big Hope For Ladakh Heart Patients

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: The successful implant of a permanent pacemaker at the district Sonam Norboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh comes as a big hope for the heart patients in Ladakh.

Till now, Ladakh did not have a cardiologist, and the patients had to travel to places like Srinagar and Delhi for treatment. This often caused delays and put a heavy financial burden on their families. With this facility now available in Ladakh, the heart patients can get timely treatment close to their homes.

The implant procedure was carried out by cardiologist Dr. Lotus Gyalson with the support of a dedicated team. Senior pharmacist Ibrahim managed the operation theatre logistics while Ashish provided important technical help. The 76-year-old patient from Leh was treated under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which made the pacemaker and treatment available free of cost.

Dr. Gyalson said, "The patient had reported fatigue and shortness of breath. A blockage to his heart was found after an electrocardiogram test. We admitted him immediately to the emergency room."

Since the patient showed clear symptoms, a temporary pacemaker was implanted for two days and on the third day, a permanent one was put in place.

Since the patient had financial constraints, he had expressed the desire that the implant be done in Ladakh.

The doctor explained that a heart blockage is marked by a fall in the heartbeat leading to dizziness, fatigue and shortness of breath. In some cases, it might lead to the patient fainting or meeting with a fatal accident.

He added that the ailment is normally age-related and there is no effective medicine for it. In case of emergency, a temporary pacemaker is implanted, which is followed by a permanent one.

He added that normally, a cardiac catheterisation laboratory (cath lab) is required for the purpose, which is presently not available, because of which such procedures are not performed in Ladakh. Only a temporary pacemaker is implanted, and the patients go elsewhere for further treatment.