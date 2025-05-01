Successful Pacemaker Implant Comes As Big Hope For Ladakh Heart Patients

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan
Leh: The successful implant of a permanent pacemaker at the district Sonam Norboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh comes as a big hope for the heart patients in Ladakh.
Till now, Ladakh did not have a cardiologist, and the patients had to travel to places like Srinagar and Delhi for treatment. This often caused delays and put a heavy financial burden on their families. With this facility now available in Ladakh, the heart patients can get timely treatment close to their homes.
The implant procedure was carried out by cardiologist Dr. Lotus Gyalson with the support of a dedicated team. Senior pharmacist Ibrahim managed the operation theatre logistics while Ashish provided important technical help. The 76-year-old patient from Leh was treated under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which made the pacemaker and treatment available free of cost.
Dr. Gyalson said, "The patient had reported fatigue and shortness of breath. A blockage to his heart was found after an electrocardiogram test. We admitted him immediately to the emergency room."
Since the patient showed clear symptoms, a temporary pacemaker was implanted for two days and on the third day, a permanent one was put in place.
Since the patient had financial constraints, he had expressed the desire that the implant be done in Ladakh.
The doctor explained that a heart blockage is marked by a fall in the heartbeat leading to dizziness, fatigue and shortness of breath. In some cases, it might lead to the patient fainting or meeting with a fatal accident.
He added that the ailment is normally age-related and there is no effective medicine for it. In case of emergency, a temporary pacemaker is implanted, which is followed by a permanent one.
He added that normally, a cardiac catheterisation laboratory (cath lab) is required for the purpose, which is presently not available, because of which such procedures are not performed in Ladakh. Only a temporary pacemaker is implanted, and the patients go elsewhere for further treatment.
"With time, we hope to have a cath lab facility in Ladakh, which will allow us to conduct such implants locally. When patients are referred outside Ladakh, it puts a significant financial burden on them. In private hospitals, this procedure can cost around Rs lakh to Rs 5 lakh," he added.
He added that placing a permanent pacemaker in Ladakh as there is always a risk of the temporary one getting dislodged in transit.
In Ladakh's context, it is nearly impossible for a heart attack patient to reach Srinagar, Delhi or any other major health centre because he or she needs immediate intervention. Ideally, the blocked artery should be opened within two hours and certainly within 12 hours. "Since this procedure is extremely time-sensitive, having a cath lab in Ladakh is not just a medical necessity but a right for the people living here," Dr Gyalson added.
Dr Rinchen Chosdon, who is the Medical Superintendent at the SNM Hospital, has called the implant at the facility a great achievement for the district hospital.
He said, "The patients no longer need to travel outside Ladakh. Follow-up care can now be done right here, as we have a cardiologist available. Earlier, due to the absence of both cardiologists and pacemaker facilities, we faced many casualties.”
The hospital started the temporary pacemaker implant facility last year. Referring to achievement, she said, "The pacemaker was sourced from Lucknow, and a technician was also brought in to support the procedure. We used a C-Arm, which is a mobile imaging device used in surgical settings for the implantation, but a proper cath lab is ideal for such procedures."
A cath lab is being set up in the hospital for Rs 6.5 crores and is expected to become functional by August this year.
She added, "We have sent four staff members, including technicians and nurses, for a two-month training program at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Over the last two years, we have been able to save many lives through temporary pacemaker implantations."
The hospital has orthopaedic experts apart from a neurosurgeon, facio-maxillary surgeon and an orthodontist available. But it still faces a shortage of manpower. "Even though we have five operation theatres, one remains non-functional due to the lack of an anaesthetist and technician among other support staff," Dr Chosdon added.
