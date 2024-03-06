'Case of Betraying Her Husband', SC Acquits Man of Raping Married Woman on Pretext of Marriage

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a man accused of raping a married woman on the pretext of marriage, saying it is not a case where the complainant was of an immature age who could not foresee her welfare and take the right decision.

A bench comprising justices C T Ravikumar and Rajesh Bindal said: “It is not a case where the complainant was of an immature age who could not foresee her welfare and take the right decision. She was a grown-up lady about ten years elder to the appellant”. “She was mature and intelligent enough to understand the consequences of the moral and immoral acts for which she consented during the subsistence of her earlier marriage. In fact, it was a case of betraying her husband”, said the bench.

The bench said that it is the admitted case of the prosecutrix that even after the appellant shifted to Maharashtra for his job, he used to come and stay with the family and they were living as husband and wife. It was also the stand taken by the appellant that he had advanced a loan of ₹1,00,000/- to the prosecutrix through a banking channel which was not returned back, noted the bench.

The apex court said that from the contents of the complaint, on the basis of which FIR was registered and the statement was recorded by the complainant, it is evident that there was no promise to marry initially when the relations between the parties started in the year 2017.

The bench said in any case, even on the dates when the complainant alleges that the parties had physical relations, she was already married. "She falsely claimed that divorce from her earlier marriage took place on December 10, 2018. However, the fact remains that decree of divorce was passed only on January 13, 2021", said the bench.

The bench also noted that there were discrepancies in the FIR and the statement of the complainant recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, appearing for the accused, submitted that the FIR is nothing but an abuse of the process of law as the physical relations between the two were consensual.

Dubey submitted that the complainant is a married woman having a 15-year-old daughter and living with her parents and there could not be any question of a promise of marriage made to her by the appellant.

According to the FIR, the complainant claimed that she was managing her clothing shop and she and her husband started living separately following a dispute. Later, she got divorced from her husband. The petitioner, in 2017, approached the woman to take the first floor of her house on rent and the two gradually developed physical relations. The FIR said that as the woman was not living with her husband, the petitioner proposed to marry her if she got a divorce.

When the woman insisted on getting married after her divorce, the petitioner told her that his family was not agreeing. He declined to marry her on December 11, 2020. Later, the woman lodged a complaint against him.

“The impugned order passed by the High Court is set aside. FIR dated 11.12.2020, registered under Section 376(2)(n) and 506 IPC …..and all subsequent proceedings thereto are quashed”, said the apex court.