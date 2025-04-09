ETV Bharat / bharat

Submit Proposal For Using Electric Vehicles In Govt Bodies: SC To Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to submit a proposal by April 30 on the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in government departments to reduce pollution.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan asked additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati to place on record the proposal by April end.

During the hearing, Bhati said while 60 lakh vehicles over the permissible age were plying in Delhi, in the NCR the number stood at 25 lakh.

"ASG has flagged issues that a large number of overage vehicles are plying in the Delhi and NCR region. We will issue directions on this when we consider the issue of vehicular pollution (sic)," the bench said.

The top court further directed the Centre to complete the study within three months on the use of remote-sensing technology to keep a check on vehicular pollution.