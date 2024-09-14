ETV Bharat / bharat

Submarine Escape Training Facility Vinetra Commissioned In Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): The Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility - Vinetra - was commissioned on Saturday here by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, at INS Satavahana.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Navy, the facility, aims to enhance the escape capabilities of crew from a distressed Kalvari-class submarine, and has been indigenously designed and developed, keeping in line with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, highlighting India's focus on self-reliance in defence capabilities.

Constructed by M/s L&T Defence as a turnkey project, the Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility is equipped with a five-meter escape tower integrated with an adjacent diving basin. This state-of-the-art facility will be utilised for imparting both basic and refresher escape training to the crew of Kalvari-class submarines, ensuring that they are proficient in escape procedures in the event of a submarine distress situation, the statement added.