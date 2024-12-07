ETV Bharat / bharat

Submarine Day 2024: The Day India's First Submarine INS Kalvari Made History

Hyderabad: The Indian Navy every year celebrates December 8, as Submarine Day, as on this day in 1967, the first submarine, the erstwhile INS Kalvari was commissioned. Kalvari is the Malayalam name for Tiger Shark, a predator in the Indian Ocean. The Kalvari was decommissioned in 1996 after 29 years of service.

Military Purposes

Submarines have primarily been used for offensive military purposes throughout the 20th century. During World War I and World War II, they were used to sink enemy ships. In the present day, while submarines are still used by the military, they are increasingly being put to use for civilian benefits. Their ability to go deep underwater has made it possible for scientists to research marine life and sea beds.

They are also sometimes used for underwater tourism. Most present-day military submarines run using nuclear power, though, in many parts of the world, diesel-electric submarines are also in common use.

First Submarine INS Kalavari

On 8 December 1967, the first submarine joined the Indian Navy and the name of this submarine was INS Kalvari. INS Kalavari came from Russia. INS Kalvari was a Foxtrot class submarine. Four Indian Navy officers from Chennai witnessed the journey of the first submarine which reached Visakhapatnam from St. Petersburg, Russia in 1967.

Apart from Commodore KS Subrahmanyam, Lieutenant Commander A Abraham, Lieutenant PK Ramanathan and Lieutenant Ramesh came to Visakhapatnam after 79 days. The first batch of this submarine consisted of 14 officers and 120 sailors. India started the construction of this submarine in collaboration with Russia on 27 December 1966.

Total Submarines In India

As of April 2024, Currently, India currently operates 18 conventional submarines, including five Scorpene class (French), four HDWs (German) and seven Kilo-class (Russian). The Indian Navy is gearing up to commission four advanced warships and submarines in the coming weeks, including one constructed at a Russian shipyard.

