Subhash Chandra Garg Breaks Silence On Bureaucracy, Politics And Power Struggles In His Book

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Former Finance Secretary and a 1983-batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, Subhash Chandra Garg, offers a rare, unvarnished account of his decades-long journey through India’s bureaucratic and economic landscape. From early challenges in state administration to steering major national and international financial policies, his experiences reflect the complex interplay between governance, political power, and personal integrity. Whether navigating internal rivalries or resisting political pressure on fiscal decisions, Garg’s story reveals the often-unseen tensions faced by civil servants committed to public interest over political convenience.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, former Finance Secretary and retired IAS officer Subhash Chandra Garg offered a rare, unfiltered glimpse into the inner workings of India’s bureaucracy. Speaking with remarkable candour, Garg opened up about his journey from a small-town aspirant to one of the country’s top economic policymakers, reflecting on over three decades in the Indian Administrative Service.

In his book No Minister, published by Juggernaut, Garg begins by sharing the story of how he cracked the prestigious UPSC exam. However, once inside the service, he quickly realised that it demanded far more effort than it appeared from the outside. The ground reality was very different. You learn to navigate systems, personalities, and pressures—all while trying to make a difference, he stated.

Much of Garg’s early career was shaped by his time in Rajasthan, where he managed critical portfolios. At the very beginning of his book, he recounts an incident from his first encounter with the system.

An Excerpt From The Book

Sometime in late September 1987, V. S. Singh, an officer of the 1978 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), five years my senior, working as a deputy secretary to the government of Rajasthan, summoned me to his office in the secretariat. I had no functional relationship with him as I was serving as an additional collector, Development, and project director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Jaipur. ‘Why did you do this to M.P. Rajan?’ he asked with a stern face and in a somewhat threatening tone. Further, he added that, for a few moments, I was a little lost. Quickly collecting my thoughts, I asked him whether he was referring to the then collector of Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, whom I had met in December 1983 when I was part of a group of probationers undergoing our ‘tribal attachment’ in Seoni district. V. S. Singh nodded and then told me that Rajan was extremely upset and agitated. He further informed me that Rajan spoke to him about me and had vowed that he would make my life difficult. ‘I will finish him off,’ were the exact words he used, V.S. Singh informed me. I related the entire story to him. He seemed to be understanding but not satisfied.

Baptism By Fire

During the interview, he said, 'Though I was not particularly worried, it seemed my career in the IAS was going to witness a baptism by fire.' He further added that while it wasn’t exactly a hard landing, it did show that one needs to learn how to handle things as they come and that such situations demand greater focus.

"You Are Working Well, But It Does Not Suit Us"

One of the more intriguing chapters in Garg’s book carries this cryptic title. Asked about its origin, Garg revealed it stemmed from a real-life incident involving a senior political figure, Girija Vyas, who expressed discomfort with his independent style of working. It reflected the underlying tension between political interests and bureaucratic integrity, he noted.

Navigating Global Waters

Garg’s international experience came into sharp focus when he moved to the World Bank, where he handled complex economic challenges, including the Indus Water Treaty, India’s debt negotiations, and key relationships with institutions like the IMF. Having served as both Secretary of Economic Affairs and later Finance Secretary, Garg witnessed India’s biggest economic reforms firsthand. “I worked with multiple Finance Ministers,” he said, without naming them, “and each brought a unique style. Some trusted the bureaucracy; others saw it as a rival power centre.”

“You Are Not In Tune With The Government’s Thinking”

Garg concluded the interview with perhaps the most telling anecdote. He revealed that the title of the final chapter of his book came from a conversation with senior government official Nripendra Mishra. He said, "Sometimes, you cannot make everyone happy. There are times when you have a different opinion based on the larger public good, while politicians have a different set of priorities focused on gaining more votes. So, differences arise—and that’s how the system keeps going."

