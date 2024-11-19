Sub-Zero Nights Ahead: J&K Braces for Dry Spell, Snowfall, and Temperature Drop

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department in Srinagar predicted a mixed weather conditions for Jammu and Kashmir, forecasting predominantly dry weather until November 23. A brief spell of light rain and snowfall is expected in higher reaches late on November 23, continuing into the morning of November 24. Dry conditions are likely to return from November 25 to November 30.

The MeT Department reported significant drop in minimum temperatures across the region on Monday night. Gulmarg recorded a low of -2.2°C, while Pahalgam experienced a freezing -3.6°C. In the Jammu Division, Batote registered a chilly 5°C. Despite this, maximum temperatures across many areas remain near normal.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving weather conditions and have advised locals and tourists to take precautions against the freezing temperatures, especially in higher-altitude areas," said a senior official from the Meteorological Department. Freezing conditions are gripping Kashmir's higher altitudes, prompting the MeT Department to advise residents and tourists to brace for further temperature declines, expected to drop by another 1–2°C in the coming days.



Snowfall likely in Gulmarg, Pahalgam

Popular winter destinations such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam are likely to see light snowfall, which could potentially disrupt travel. The MeT Department has advised trekkers and tourists heading to these areas to prepare for slippery conditions and limited visibility. The administration echoed the same, urging visitors to follow safety guidelines. "We have issued advisories to ensure safe travel and encourage everyone to stay informed through official channels," a senior official in J&K administration said.

The weather in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to remain predominantly dry from November 19 to November 23. A brief spell of light rain and snowfall is likely during the night of November 23, extending into the morning of November 24. This precipitation will mostly affect high-altitude areas in Kashmir, with isolated rainfall in parts of the Jammu Division.

From November 25 to November 30, the region is expected to experience a return to dry weather conditions. The MeT Department also noted that cold conditions are creeping into the plains and hills of Jammu Division, with areas such as Batote and Banihal experiencing below-average temperatures. While Katra recorded a high of 24°C, cooler nights are anticipated, with fog and frost posing travel challenges in higher-altitude regions.

On Monday night, Gulmarg experienced a maximum temperature of 6.2°C, while the minimum plunged to a freezing -2.2°C. Pahalgam also saw icy conditions, with the mercury dipping to -3.6°C, even as the daytime high reached 12.0°C. Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded a maximum temperature of 15.3°C, with the minimum staying just above freezing at 0.4°C. Meanwhile, Katra, located in the Jammu Division, enjoyed relatively warmer conditions, with a high of 24.0°C and a minimum of 10.6°C.

With the iconic winter tourism season underway, snowfall in destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg is expected to draw more visitors. The MeT Department has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and comfort of travelers. "We are excited to welcome tourists to experience the beauty of winter in Kashmir, but we urge everyone to remain cautious and heed weather advisories," the official said.