'Studying Implications Of Trump's Tariff Announcement On Indian Goods:' India Reacts

Trump’s 25% tariff on Indian goods, plus penalty for Russian oil ties, threatens exports, strains trade ties, and may slow India’s GDP and market stability.

'Studying implications of Trump's tariff announcement on Indian goods:' India Reacts
Donald Trump. (AP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 10:11 PM IST

Updated : July 30, 2025 at 10:37 PM IST

New Delhi: Hours after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the US will impose a 25 per cent tariff on goods from India, plus an additional import tax because of India's purchasing of Russian oil, India on Wednesday reacted sharply, stressing both the nations have been involved in negotiations on concluding a fair trade deal and New Delhi will take all steps necessary to secure its national interest.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement that it has taken note of a statement by the US President on bilateral trade, and India is studying its implications

"India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. We remain committed to that objective. The Government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs," said the Ministry.

The Ministry further said that the government will take all steps necessary to secure India's national interest, as has been the case with other trade agreements, including the latest Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the UK.

India's reaction came after US President Trump announced to impose 25% tariff on the trade with New Delhi. "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," Trump asserted.

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country. Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!" the US president wrote on Truth Social.

