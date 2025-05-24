'Study Hard And Make Friends': Rahul Gandhi's Pep Talk To Shelling-Hit School Students In Jammu Kashmir

By Amir Tantray

Poonch: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited Christ School in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch where he gave a pep talk to the school kids, who lost three of their mates in the recent cross-border shelling during the India-Pakistan armed conflict.

Gandhi was in Poonch today to meet the shelling affected victims and had a comprehensive tour to different areas of Poonch town where shells had landed on homes and other structures.

On his way to Poonch, Rahul Gandhi landed in Jammu around 10 am and boarded a chopper for onwards journey to Poonch. After landing at Poonch, he straightaway drove to Christ School and interacted with students by shaking hands and expressing his feelings about the trauma these students have faced.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi told students not to worry as situation will be back to normal soon. "You have seen a little bit of danger and a frightening situation but don't worry everything will be normal and your way of responding to this problem should be to study really hard, you play really hard and you make a lot of friends in school," Gandhi said during his interaction with students.

He also visited families who have lost their loved ones and also visited different areas of the town to get the first hand account of the damage occurred to the houses due to the shelling.

On the intervening night of May 6-7, Pakistani forces had resorted to shelling on civilian areas of Poonch district and Poonch town borne the brunt of the heavy shelling. A total of 13 people lost their lives in the district and several others were injured.

The Jammu and Kashmir government headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had already announced jobs to the next to the kins of those killed and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah earlier had announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to families who have lost their loved ones.

Sources said that Gandhi will leave for New Delhi after his visit to the shelling affected Poonch.

The Congress leader was seen sharing candid moments with the students as well as the staff, who took selfies with them as Rahul waved at the students, who reciprocated from the school balcony. The LoP also took stock of the damage suffered by the school building during the recent cross-border shelling. More than the damage to the school infrastructure, Christ School Poonch lost three of its students--twin siblings Zoya and Zain and Vihan Bharghav--in the bombardment.

ETV Bharat recently carried an exclusive story about the emotional scenes at the school when it reopened after nearly two weeks of closure in the wake of the India-Pakistan armed conflict. According to school Principal, Father Shizo, Ashma, a classmate of the slain student Zoya requested for change of section as she was not able to sit on the desk without her.