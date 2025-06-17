Study By Bihar Police Links Rising Crime Cases To Proliferation Of Illicit Arms And Ammunition

Patna: The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police has discovered that the proliferation of illicit arms and ammunition, their trade, and fake licences are the prime reasons behind the rising crime in the state over the past decade. It has also come up with recommendations to address the issue.

The findings come at a time when the continuously rising crime graph is expected to become a major issue in the forthcoming Assembly elections, expected to be held in October–November. Titled 'Dynamics of circulation and trade networks of illegal firearms and ammunition: A Bihar perspective', the study is based on case studies of operations conducted by the STF and crime-related data from 2015 to 2024. It has found a direct correlation between the growing availability of illegal arms with violent offences, including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, robbery, and bank heists. The report was submitted to Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar last week along with a presentation.

Correlation Between Illicit Arms and Incidence of Crime

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Bihar ranks among the top four states in terms of violent offences between 2017 and 2022. It was at the second spot in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022. As per the report accessed by ETV Bharat, the decadal data (2015-2024) of the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) indicates an annual average of 2,913 cases under the Arms Act involving the recovery of illegal firearms or ammunition. This amounted to an average recovery of 3,628 illegal firearms and 17,239 ammunition per annum.

"The recovery of country-made firearms has shown a consistently rising trend over the past decade. The number of recovered country-made firearms has more than doubled from 2,356 in 2015 to 4,981 in 2024. District-wise data on illegal country-made firearms recovery depicts that Patna tops with an annual average recovery of 384.4 firearms per year during 2015-2024, which is way ahead of Muzaffarpur (222.3), which stood a distant second," the report revealed.

Over the past ten years, the number of recovered ammunition or cartridges has increased from 9,449 in 2015 to 2,3451 in 2024. District-wise data ranks Aurangabad first, followed by Patna and Gaya. The study shows that with 82 average incidents per year, Patna leads in violent crimes, followed by East Champaran (49.53), Saran (44.08), Gaya (43.50), Muzaffarpur (39.93) and Vaishali (37.9).

Seven of the top 10 districts with the highest number of violent crimes – Patna, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Nalanda, and Begusarai – are also in the top 10 districts in which the most Arms Act cases are filed, indicating a close correlation with the prevalence of illegal firearms. There has also been an exponential growth in illicit minigun factories in Bihar that were unearthed from as low as 13 in 2018 to a high of 70 in 2023 during the 10 years (2015-2024).

Sources of Illicit Arms and Ammunition

The report identifies three channels through which illicit arms and ammunition become available in Bihar. The first is firearms procured through fake or forged arms licenses, especially from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir before the repeal of Article 370; Nagaland, unscrupulous arms dealers and smugglers involved in duplicating licensed weapons or facilitating transactions beyond the legal limits. Presently, the CBI is probing alleged irregularities in granting over 2.74 lakh gun licences between 2012 and 2016 in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Police are reportedly investigating cases of weapon licenses issued from Dimapur in Nagaland.

The second channel is small-scale illicit manufacturing units operating in rural and urban areas that provide country-made firearms in large numbers. Munger was a firearms manufacturing hub during the pre-British and British periods, and a large number of families there have developed expertise in gun making. These days, mini-gun factories are operated in different districts of Bihar with the help of the gunsmiths of Munger. Raw materials for such firearms are sourced from Kolkata. Several hotspots of the country-made firearms manufacturing have been identified. Some of them include Mirzapur Bardah in Munger, Karai Parsurai in Nalanda and Alauli in Khagaria district.

The third and critical component of the illegal arms trade is ammunition, which is frequently siphoned off from licensed stock through fraudulent means. It has been observed that most ammunition in illegal trade is factory-made, and there is an absence of any locally made ammunition. Proliferation of factory-made ammunition happens through multiple channels. The STF has presented several case studies in the report to highlight the sources that supply arms and ammunition.

Recommendations to Check Availability of Illicit Arms and Ammunition

Bihar has around 78,000 licensees, and most of them are entitled to purchase up to 200 rounds of ammo per annum. Even if 50 per cent of them exercise this entitlement, the annual sale of cartridges could touch 78 lakh rounds. This needs to be strictly monitored. The report recommends that the Bihar DGP cut the individual ammunition quota from the 200 rounds per annum limit to the minimum. The police should also monitor licenses issued by the Jammu and Kashmir and Nagaland governments.

It also suggests ensuring 100 per cent entry of all licenses, firearms and ammunition issued, as well as the entry of all arms dealers and gun shops in the Ministry of Home Affairs' National Database of Arms Licenses - Arms License Issuance System (NDAL-ALIS). Continuous verification and review of the functioning of the 80 licensed arms shops across the state and 37 gun factories in Munger is needed because 18 of the arms shops and 28 gun factories were found to be non-operational. The recommendations also include revocation of the licence and deposition of arms if the licensee becomes incapable of using or possessing firearms, periodic audit of ammunition used by the police and other armed forces, streamlining the process of ammunition purchase, granting system access and viewing rights of NDAL-ALIS to enforcement agencies.

What the Report Lacks

Though the report gives extensive recommendations on monitoring and verification of licensees of arms, ammunition and manufacturing units, it falls short on plans to crack down on the circulation of illegal firearms through checking and other police actions. It also does not point out the possible lapses in intelligence inputs.