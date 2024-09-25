Delhi Govt Brings Bonds For Medical Students If They Skip Mandatory Service Period

New Delhi: Students pursuing Undergraduate and Postgraduate from medical colleges in Delhi will now have to fill a bond of Rs 15 to 20 lakh at the time of admission.

After completing their studies, they will have to serve as Junior Resident (JR) and Senior Resident (SR) doctors in Delhi hospitals for one year. Students who do not want to serve after completing their course (MBBS or PG) will have to pay the bond amount.

The system will be applicable in all medical colleges of Delhi from the next academic session. An order in this regard has been issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Delhi on the instructions of the Lieutenant Governor. It said the Lieutenant Governor is making arrangements to introduce a one-year service bond for UG and PG medical students of All India Quota and State Quota after completing their course (including internship) in the medical institutions of Delhi, under which students completing graduation and postgraduation (including super-speciality courses) will have to compulsorily serve in medical institutions under the Delhi Government for one year.

The students will have to submit a bond of Rs 15 lakh for UG and Rs 20 lakh for PG courses (including super-speciality courses) at the time of admission to the concerned medical institute, which will be forfeited if they want to opt out of the mandatory service period.

UG pass will be adjusted against the post of JR and PG pass will be adjusted against the post of SR and they will be paid an amount equal to the stipend given to JRs / SRs with appropriate increment in case of superspeciality courses.

The students will be accommodated in the vacant posts of JRs / SR already available in various Delhi Government hospitals including society hospitals and they may be posted in the same hospitals or other hospitals as per the requirement of the Health Department.

A committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) Dean will assess the requirement for additional posts of JRs/SRs. If required, additional posts will be created in the respective medical institutions where the courses are offered, from where the services of these JRs/SRs can be diverted to various government hospitals.

Till the service bond comes into effect, the current students will be given the first opportunity, voluntarily, to work in the vacant posts of JR/SRs in various hospitals as per the remuneration prescribed above.