Students Carrying Electronic Communication Devices to Exam Halls To Be Barred From Board Exams For Two Years: CBSE

Students caught with mobile phones, smartwatches or other electronic gadgets will face immediate cancellation of their exams for both this year and the next.

Students found carrying prohibited items like electronic communication devices to examination hall will be barred from appearing the board exams for two years, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stated
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
Published : Jan 26, 2025, 3:54 PM IST

Published : Jan 26, 2025, 3:54 PM IST

New Delhi: Students found carrying prohibited items like electronic communication devices to examination hall will be barred from appearing the board exams for two years, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stated.

In a notification, CBSE stated it has enforced a strict policy against unfair practices during exams. Students caught with mobile phones, smartwatches or other electronic gadgets will face immediate cancellation of their exams in all subjects for both this year and the next. The move comes after students were found attempting to use electronic devices for communication during exams. Even possession of such items, without usage, will result in penalty.

CBSE emphasised that students must adhere strictly to the list of permitted items, which includes admit cards, pens, and analog watches. The notification also lays out comprehensive physical frisking procedures at examination centers to prevent violations. Moreover, the board has warned against spreading of exam-related rumours or content on social media. Students found sharing any exam material, whether accurate or false, will face penalty.

CBSE has instructed schools to publicise the rules widely to ensure students are fully informed. Schools have been asked to disseminate the guidelines through various means. The board’s measures aim to uphold the integrity and fairness of the examination process. The board exams for Class X and XI are scheduled to start on 15 February.

