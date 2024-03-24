Student Who Went Missing From Kota Rescued From Mathura After Three Days

Kota (Rajasthan): A 19-year-old NEET aspirant, who went missing from a hostel in Rajasthan's Kota for three days, was rescued from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday, the police said. He had left his mobile in the hostel room and went away. On receiving the information, the Kunhadi police promptly launched an investigation and found the student, identified as Saurabh in Mathura. The police handed over the student to his family.

Kota City Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan said that Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Jharkhand, was studying in a private coaching institute in Kota. He went missing on March 22 and left his mobile in the hostel room. He had also signed the hostel register while leaving.

When the student did not return, the hostel operator informed the police. After this, the police informed Saurabh’s family members. Soon after, Saurabh spoke to his family members from a new mobile and the family immediately provided the phone number to the police. The police traced the number and found its location at Mathura Junction, Duhan said.

The Kota Police then contacted Mathura GRP Police and told them the identity of the student. The Kota Police also reached Mathura and found him. Later, he was brought to Kota and after the interrogation, he was handed over to his family members. During the interrogation, Saurabh said that he did not feel like staying in Kota. So, he reached the railway station and boarded a train without knowing the destination.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More