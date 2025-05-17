ETV Bharat / bharat

Student Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances While Playing Cricket

Father of the deceased complained to the police that his son was threatened two months ago.

Student dies while playing cricket
Student dies while playing cricket
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 17, 2025 at 7:50 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ayodhya: A student died under mysterious circumstances after being hit by a ball while playing cricket. He had gone to play cricket with his friends about 200 meters away from his home.

The police reached the spot and has started an investigated. They took information about the incident from the family.

The incident took place at Haiderganj police station area of ​​Bikapur tehsil of Ayodhya.

Shani (12), a resident of Kororaghavpur Majra Gosai Ka Purwa village, had gone to play cricket in an empty field a short distance from his home with his friends from the neighboring village on Friday.

Shani was batting when Rohit Yadav threw a ball from the other end. It hit Shani's temple directly. Shani fainted as soon as the ball hit him. His condition was critical. After that children ran away due to fear.

Somehow, the information about the incident reached the family. After this, the family members immediately reached the spot. The student was taken to the medical college in Darshan Nagar. He was admitted there. He died late at night during treatment there.

Shani's father Ramanayan has lodged a complaint in the police station alleging that his son was threatened two months ago. He was attacked on some pretext during the game. Haiderganj police station in-charge Vivek Kumar Rai said that action will be taken after investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The report is awaited.

