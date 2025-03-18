Stuck In Gridlock For 40 Years, Ruling NC Founder’s Flagship Project In Kashmir Back On Track

Srinagar: A key elevated flyover is among the series of projects worth crores in the Valley proposed by the Jammu & Kashmir government for decongesting the historic Srinagar city.
Over the last seven years, Kashmir has seen a surge in vehicular traffic on roads with over 10 lakh new vehicles both public as well as private adding to the existing fleet of nearly 15 lakh across Jammu and Kashmir, leading to severe congestion. To tackle the gridlock, the Union Territory government has planned multiple flyovers and a mega elevated corridor in the heart of Srinagar.
Cutting through Srinagar's commercial hub, the 1.75 kilometre flyover over Jhelum river will connect the southern part of the city with the northern city at Sangarmal City Centre in Poloview.
Interestingly, the project was first proposed by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah led National Conference government in 1981 as part of a broader plan to develop new road projects and bridges. But it remained stalled for decades. Instead, a footbridge was constructed over the site and it remained mired in controversies and litigation.
But now, the ruling government has planned to greenlight the long pending project as part of a decongestion plan to ease congestion in Srinagar. With a population of over 17 lakh excluding a floating population of over three lakh, Srinagar civic body’s area spread over 177 sq km has been grappling with congestion.
In 2020, the government undertook a comprehensive study to plan an efficient, safe and high capacity public transport infrastructure. This was meant for ensuring seamless mobility of people and goods in the city. But a senior town urban engineer said the key component of increasing frequency of the public transport system has not been fully implemented.
Chief Engineer, Roads and Builing Department, Sajad Naqeeb confirmed they have readied Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the elevated corridor connecting Rajbagh to key arterial Maulana Azad Road as part of decongestion plan. "The proposal has been submitted for the final nod to the government," he told ETV Bharat.
A day ago, the engineers presented the detailed plan of the three lane corridor to the Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and advisor to chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani. Initially, the project consisted of four lane roads to be connected by the flyover but now it has been reduced to a three lane urban corridor spread over 10.5 metres.
However, the project is facing opposition from an Environmental Policy Group (EPG) claiming it poses a "significant threat to a vital recreational space that serves as a lifeline for our youngsters who engage in sports and other activities in this area".
Concerned over felling Chinar trees to pave way for the project, the civil society group called for an immediate halt to the proposed flyover project and sought an alternate traffic decongestion plan.
But Naqeeb said the flyover will be constructed over the buffer zone between Football stadium and Rugby ground in the Pologound. In addition, three more shorter flyovers are being constructed on the National Highway running along Srinagar outskirts. They include Railway crossings at Nowgam, Mominabad and Shalteng falling on the Pantha Chowk-Parimpora corridor of the National Highway 44. "The work on these projects will commence in April," Naqeeb added.
But a former town planner argued planned projects might provide some temporary relief but would be ineffective unless standard road widths across Srinagar are maintained.
For the record, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was the founder of National Conference.