Stuck In Gridlock For 40 Years, Ruling NC Founder’s Flagship Project In Kashmir Back On Track

Srinagar: A key elevated flyover is among the series of projects worth crores in the Valley proposed by the Jammu & Kashmir government for decongesting the historic Srinagar city.

Over the last seven years, Kashmir has seen a surge in vehicular traffic on roads with over 10 lakh new vehicles both public as well as private adding to the existing fleet of nearly 15 lakh across Jammu and Kashmir, leading to severe congestion. To tackle the gridlock, the Union Territory government has planned multiple flyovers and a mega elevated corridor in the heart of Srinagar.

Cutting through Srinagar's commercial hub, the 1.75 kilometre flyover over Jhelum river will connect the southern part of the city with the northern city at Sangarmal City Centre in Poloview.

Interestingly, the project was first proposed by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah led National Conference government in 1981 as part of a broader plan to develop new road projects and bridges. But it remained stalled for decades. Instead, a footbridge was constructed over the site and it remained mired in controversies and litigation.

But now, the ruling government has planned to greenlight the long pending project as part of a decongestion plan to ease congestion in Srinagar. With a population of over 17 lakh excluding a floating population of over three lakh, Srinagar civic body’s area spread over 177 sq km has been grappling with congestion.

In 2020, the government undertook a comprehensive study to plan an efficient, safe and high capacity public transport infrastructure. This was meant for ensuring seamless mobility of people and goods in the city. But a senior town urban engineer said the key component of increasing frequency of the public transport system has not been fully implemented.

Chief Engineer, Roads and Builing Department, Sajad Naqeeb confirmed they have readied Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the elevated corridor connecting Rajbagh to key arterial Maulana Azad Road as part of decongestion plan. "The proposal has been submitted for the final nod to the government," he told ETV Bharat.