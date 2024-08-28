'Stuck In Connaught Place, Need Rs 500 For Cab': Scammer Impersonates CJI DY Chandrachud; SC Files Complaint

New Delhi: You must have heard about many cases of cyber fraud, but a case has surfaced in Delhi which will surprise you.
A cyber fraudster impersonating the Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud texted an individual seeking Rs 500 to book a cab to Connaught Place in the national capital Delhi. The Supreme Court has filed a complaint with the Cyber Police following directions by the CJI after the matter came to light.
The case came to light after Debayan Roy, a special correspondent of the Supreme Court posted about it on X. In a post on X, Roy shared a screenshot of the fraud messages wherein the fraudster sought Rs 500 from the individual to book a cab to Connaught Place “an important meeting with the Collegium” on Tuesday.
Supreme Court of India on instructions of CJI DY Chandrachud registers a cyber crime complaint in the case where a scammer impersonated CJI Chandrachud, and asked for ₹500 for a cab #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/ZsG89bM4bj— Debayan Roy (@DebayonRoy) August 27, 2024
Roy said that the Supreme Court of India on instructions of CJI DY Chandrachud has registered a cyber crime complaint in the case. Sources said that following the complaint by the Supreme Court, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case into the incident.
Pertinently, in March this year, a man was arrested for impersonating Delhi Police Crime Inspector and duping two people of Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of selling luxury cars and costly cellphones auctioned through Delhi courts.