'Stuck In Connaught Place, Need Rs 500 For Cab': Scammer Impersonates CJI DY Chandrachud; SC Files Complaint

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 hours ago

Updated : 6 hours ago

The case came to light after Supreme Court correspondent Debayan Roy posted a screenshot of the scammer's message to an individual wherein he posed as CJI DY Chandrachud seeking Rs 500 to book a cab to Connaught Place in the national capital Delhi. Following orders by the CJI, the Supreme Court filed a cyber crime complaint with the Delhi Cyber Cell.

CJI DY Chandrachud (L) orders inquiry after scammer impersonates him to seek Rs 500 for cab (ANI, ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: You must have heard about many cases of cyber fraud, but a case has surfaced in Delhi which will surprise you.

A cyber fraudster impersonating the Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud texted an individual seeking Rs 500 to book a cab to Connaught Place in the national capital Delhi. The Supreme Court has filed a complaint with the Cyber Police following directions by the CJI after the matter came to light.

The case came to light after Debayan Roy, a special correspondent of the Supreme Court posted about it on X. In a post on X, Roy shared a screenshot of the fraud messages wherein the fraudster sought Rs 500 from the individual to book a cab to Connaught Place “an important meeting with the Collegium” on Tuesday.

"Hello, I am the Chief Justice of India (CJI). We have an important meeting with the Collegium. I am stuck in Connaught Place. Can you send me Rs 500 for a cab? I will return the money as soon as I reach the Supreme Court," reads the fraud message shared by Roy. "Sent from iPad," the fraudster signed off.

Roy said that the Supreme Court of India on instructions of CJI DY Chandrachud has registered a cyber crime complaint in the case. Sources said that following the complaint by the Supreme Court, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case into the incident.

Pertinently, in March this year, a man was arrested for impersonating Delhi Police Crime Inspector and duping two people of Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of selling luxury cars and costly cellphones auctioned through Delhi courts.

Last Updated : 6 hours ago

