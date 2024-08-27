Struggling To Survive: Telangana Couple's Desperate Battle To Save Toddler Son From Life-Threatening Disease

Warangal (Telangana): In the quiet village of Thimmampeta, Zafargarh mandal, Janagama district, a humble family is fighting a battle against time and fate. Kumbhoju Maheshwar, a barber by profession, and his wife Alekhya, a homemaker, are the parents of two-and-a-half-year-old Madhavan, a little boy who was born healthy but is now suffering from a rare and life-threatening genetic condition called Gaucher disease.

What Is Gaucher Disease?

According to Mayo Clinic, Gaucher (pronounced as go-shay) disease is the result of a buildup of certain fatty substances in certain organs, particularly spleen and liver. The inherited disease causes these organs to enlarge and can affect their function. The disease also affects bone tissue, weakening the bone and increasing the risk of fractures.

For the first year and a half, Madhavan seemed like any other child, full of life and energy. However, the family's world turned upside down when his stomach and legs began to swell, and he started experiencing severe indigestion. Concerned, the family sought help from the doctors at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, where they were given the devastating news: Madhavan had Gaucher disease, and there was no treatment available at that facility.

Costly Treatment Buries Family Under Debt

The doctors at a corporate hospital provided a glimmer of hope, but it came with a heavy price. To keep Madhavan alive, he needs an injection every 15 days, each costing Rs 1.24 lakh. Despite the hospital's charity trust offering a discount, Maheshwar and Alekhya are still burdened with a cost of Rs 70,000 per injection. Overwhelmed, the family has already accumulated Rs 7 lakhs in debt and can no longer afford the treatments.

To save their son, the doctors have recommended a bone marrow transplant, a procedure that could cure the disease but comes with an astronomical price tag of Rs 24 lakhs. For this struggling family, who have already sold everything they could, this amount seems insurmountable.

Donate To The Needy Couple: In their darkest hour, Maheshwar and Alekhya are pleading for help. They hope that kind-hearted individuals will come forward to help them save their precious child. Those willing to assist can reach out to them at 8008952399 for more details.