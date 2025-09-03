Chhindwara Woman’s Struggle For Survival Is Sad Commentary On Development In Remote Villages

Chhindwara: A pregnant woman barely escaped death after losing her baby in a remote village in Chhindwara. The case has once brought into focus the failure of successive governments in developing infrastructure for the common man over the last almost eight decades of independence. The health authorities were somehow able to save the 23-year-old mother, who is currently admitted to Chhindwara District Hospital.

The instance has been reported from Unchakheda village, where Sakalwati Bhariya fought for her life on September 1.

President of Bhariya Development Authority Dinesh Angariya disclosed, “Sakalwati gave birth to a stillborn baby at around 5.30 pm. Her birth canal was torn, leading to massive blood loss. She could not be taken instantly to a health facility because her home was in a remote village.”

The health workers tried to bring her to the Health Sub Centre after coming to know about the incident but this proved to be a herculean task since it was raining heavily. There was no power supply or mobile network in the village to contact her family. Even in areas with mobile networks, it was of no use because the mobiles had their batteries discharged because of there being no power in the village.

It was an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) who showed courage and tried to reach Sakalwati on a two-wheeler. There were no people available for help as they had gone to the weekly haat market.

Angariya related that he sent his tractor to transport Sakalwati at around 7.30 pm, but it got trapped in mud around 12.30 am just two kilometres away from the health facility.

Those accompanying the patient along made a sling of cloth and carried her for the rest of the distance with the help of the health worker and the driver of the tractor. Sakalwati was brought to the Health Sub Centre at around 2 am.

It literally took 10 hours to transport the patient over a distance of mere 16 km, through which the villagers and the rest had to put in tremendous amounts of effort. The locals pointed out the sad reality of development in the villages.

Angariya related, “Unchakheda has around 50 houses and is located at the tail end of Chhindwara district on the border of Narmadapuram and Narsinghpur districts. The condition of the path is such that the tractor was literally crawling. The road to this village has been approved under Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana, and the work will start after the rains.”

Block Medical Officer at Harrai Civil Hospital, Rani Verma, disclosed, “The haemoglobin levels of the patient were low and she had been advised to get admitted at the Birth Waiting Home ten days ago. But her family were adamant on getting the baby delivered at home. Her baby was stillborn.”

