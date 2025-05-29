Strong Monsoon And Rate Cuts Could Power India's Economic Momentum

New Delhi: India's economic outlook for current financial year is looking increasingly optimistic, thanks largely to the prospect of another strong monsoon.
According to Arsh Mogre, Lead Economist at Prabhudas Lilladher Capital, robust monsoon could act as a key macroeconomic stabiliser, boosting agricultural output, lifting rural incomes and fueling a rebound in consumption. As per official data, last year's above normal rainfall pushed food grain production to a record high. The same also drives rural demand indicators like tractor and two-wheeler sales sharply higher. With rural spending contributing significantly to overall consumption, another favourable monsoon could provide critical support as urban demand remains muted.
Arsh Mogre also noted that moderating inflation and solid (though slightly easing) growth provide room for further monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India. With the repo rate already trimmed to 6 percent following recent cuts, another strong kharif season could help stabilise food prices and reduce inflation volatility, opening the door for more accommodative policy in the second half of the fiscal year. While industrial growth has softened and remains uneven across sectors, sustained government capex and rural recovery may help India navigate external uncertainties and maintain its growth momentum.
ETB: What impact do you think can a good monsoon have on India’s economic growth and rural consumption this year?
Arsh Mogre: A good monsoon can act as a critical macro-stabiliser for India in Financial Year 2025–26. The 2024 southwest monsoon was above normal with an early onset and 122 percent rainfall in the core rain-fed zone resulting in record food grain production of 330.9 million tonnes, which is up 4.8 percent YoY. This surge supports agricultural GVA growth at 4.6 percent, up from 2.7 percent in the previous year. Crucially, rural demand—proxied by indicators such as tractor sales (+23.4% YoY in Q4), rural FMCG volume growth, and two-wheeler sales—picked up significantly. Since rural consumption was a key driver of overall consumption (with PFCE share of GDP rising to 56.7%), another strong monsoon this year could reinforce private consumption and act as a natural buffer against subdued urban demand.
ETB: How strong monsoon predictions influence food inflation and in turn, RBI’s monetary policy decisions?
Arsh Mogre: Last financial year's experience highlights how weather anomalies can impact food inflation. While core CPI eased to 3.5 percent and fuel inflation turned deflationary, food inflation remained elevated at 6.7 percent, peaking at 9.7 percent in October 2024 before moderating to 2.9 percent by March 2025, driven largely by vegetable price volatility. With one more above normal monsoon projected in 2025, a reduction in food inflation volatility is likely, especially if kharif output remains stable.
ETB: Do you see scope for an RBI rate cut in the near term, given the current inflation and growth outlook?
Arsh Mogre: Yes..the macro environment increasingly supports incremental easing. In February and April 2025, Reserve Bank of India cut rates by 0.25 percent each, bringing the repo rate down to 6 percent, citing continued disinflation and a favourable growth backdrop. Headline inflation moderated to 4.6 percent while GDP growth slowed to 6.5%. It's still solid but with signs of slack in investment and industrial activity. With core inflation benign external inflationary pressures easing and monetary transmission largely complete, data-dependent rate cuts are plausible in H2 FY26. Especially if food inflation stays in check and global financial conditions remain stable.
ETB: How global economic conditions shaping the RBI’s policy stance currently?
Arsh Mogre: Global growth is expected to slow from 3.3 percent in 2024 to below three percent in 2025. Consequently, most advanced economies have shifted to an easing stance, with inflation normalising faster in the US and EU than in emerging markets. However, capital flow volatility, a strong USD and potential tariff shocks—particularly from the US—are prompting the RBI to remain cautious. Its policy stance remains growth supportive but it is alert to external spillovers, especially those affecting the INR and commodity pass-through.
ETB: What do the latest IIP numbers suggest about industrial growth and recovery momentum in the country?
Arsh Mogre: IIP (Index of Industrial Production) growth moderated sharply in FY25, averaging ~4 percent YoY, down from ~5.5 percent in past financial year. Consumer non-durables contracted, indicating weak demand in lower-income urban segments. Capital goods and infrastructure and construction goods grew but at a slower pace, reflecting subdued investment appetite.
While high-frequency indicators such as GST collections and e-Way bills remain robust, they have not yet translated into a broad-based industrial resurgence. A narrow but strong capex-driven recovery is evident, supported by public-sector orders and private-sector spending ahead of PLI deadlines.
However primary goods declined by –0.4%, consumer durables grew modestly by 6.4%, and non-durables contracted for the third time in four months (–1.7%). With capacity utilisation above its 10-year average and capex-heavy borrowing trends continuing investment theme remains intact.
Looking ahead, IIP is expected to remain in the 2–4 percent YoY range through Q2 FY26. Capex-linked industries may stay in double-digit growth territory, but broader gains will depend on mining normalisation and a timely monsoon reviving rural demand.
ETB: Are there particular sectors driving or dragging the IIP, and what does that tell us about demand conditions?
Arsh Mogre: Yes. As per the use-based classification:
(i) Positive drivers: Capital goods (+5.4%), infrastructure/construction goods (+4.4%), and intermediate goods signal resilience in B2B and infra-linked segments.
(ii) Draggers: Consumer non-durables contracted, and consumer durables were flat, pointing to weak discretionary demand among households.
This divergence reflects a K-shaped recovery, with rural demand rebounding (aided by agriculture) but urban middle-income demand plateauing.
ETB: What policy steps—fiscal or monetary—would best support sustained growth going forward?
Arsh Mogre: A combination of targeted fiscal stimulus and calibrated monetary easing is very essential today. On the fiscal side the Centre government's capital expenditure growth is robust but state-level capex has slowed down. A coordinated public investment push, especially for infrastructure and rural connectivity can crowd in private investment.
On the monetary front, with core inflation subdued, further rate cuts can help boost credit availability, particularly for MSMEs and affordable housing. Structural policies such as PLI 2.0, green energy incentives, and easing trade/logistics bottlenecks will also be vital for reviving medium-term potential growth.