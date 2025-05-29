ETV Bharat / bharat

Strong Monsoon And Rate Cuts Could Power India's Economic Momentum

New Delhi: India's economic outlook for current financial year is looking increasingly optimistic, thanks largely to the prospect of another strong monsoon.

According to Arsh Mogre, Lead Economist at Prabhudas Lilladher Capital, robust monsoon could act as a key macroeconomic stabiliser, boosting agricultural output, lifting rural incomes and fueling a rebound in consumption. As per official data, last year's above normal rainfall pushed food grain production to a record high. The same also drives rural demand indicators like tractor and two-wheeler sales sharply higher. With rural spending contributing significantly to overall consumption, another favourable monsoon could provide critical support as urban demand remains muted.

Arsh Mogre also noted that moderating inflation and solid (though slightly easing) growth provide room for further monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India. With the repo rate already trimmed to 6 percent following recent cuts, another strong kharif season could help stabilise food prices and reduce inflation volatility, opening the door for more accommodative policy in the second half of the fiscal year. While industrial growth has softened and remains uneven across sectors, sustained government capex and rural recovery may help India navigate external uncertainties and maintain its growth momentum.

ETB: What impact do you think can a good monsoon have on India’s economic growth and rural consumption this year?

Arsh Mogre: A good monsoon can act as a critical macro-stabiliser for India in Financial Year 2025–26. The 2024 southwest monsoon was above normal with an early onset and 122 percent rainfall in the core rain-fed zone resulting in record food grain production of 330.9 million tonnes, which is up 4.8 percent YoY. This surge supports agricultural GVA growth at 4.6 percent, up from 2.7 percent in the previous year. Crucially, rural demand—proxied by indicators such as tractor sales (+23.4% YoY in Q4), rural FMCG volume growth, and two-wheeler sales—picked up significantly. Since rural consumption was a key driver of overall consumption (with PFCE share of GDP rising to 56.7%), another strong monsoon this year could reinforce private consumption and act as a natural buffer against subdued urban demand.

ETB: How strong monsoon predictions influence food inflation and in turn, RBI’s monetary policy decisions?

Arsh Mogre: Last financial year's experience highlights how weather anomalies can impact food inflation. While core CPI eased to 3.5 percent and fuel inflation turned deflationary, food inflation remained elevated at 6.7 percent, peaking at 9.7 percent in October 2024 before moderating to 2.9 percent by March 2025, driven largely by vegetable price volatility. With one more above normal monsoon projected in 2025, a reduction in food inflation volatility is likely, especially if kharif output remains stable.

ETB: Do you see scope for an RBI rate cut in the near term, given the current inflation and growth outlook?

Arsh Mogre: Yes..the macro environment increasingly supports incremental easing. In February and April 2025, Reserve Bank of India cut rates by 0.25 percent each, bringing the repo rate down to 6 percent, citing continued disinflation and a favourable growth backdrop. Headline inflation moderated to 4.6 percent while GDP growth slowed to 6.5%. It's still solid but with signs of slack in investment and industrial activity. With core inflation benign external inflationary pressures easing and monetary transmission largely complete, data-dependent rate cuts are plausible in H2 FY26. Especially if food inflation stays in check and global financial conditions remain stable.

ETB: How global economic conditions shaping the RBI’s policy stance currently?

Arsh Mogre: Global growth is expected to slow from 3.3 percent in 2024 to below three percent in 2025. Consequently, most advanced economies have shifted to an easing stance, with inflation normalising faster in the US and EU than in emerging markets. However, capital flow volatility, a strong USD and potential tariff shocks—particularly from the US—are prompting the RBI to remain cautious. Its policy stance remains growth supportive but it is alert to external spillovers, especially those affecting the INR and commodity pass-through.

ETB: What do the latest IIP numbers suggest about industrial growth and recovery momentum in the country?