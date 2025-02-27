ETV Bharat / bharat

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5 Hits Assam's Morigaon, Tremors Felt In Guwahati

The tremors were felt in Guwahati and other parts of Assam in the early hours of Thursday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 7:09 AM IST

Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude five on the Richter scale struck Assam's Morigaon district in the early hours of Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremors were felt in Guwahati and other parts of the state.

According to the quake monitoring agency, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 16 kilometres at around 2:25 a.m.

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 27/02/2025 02:25:40 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 92.24 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam," NCS posted on X. Details regarding the epicentre and impact of the seismic activity were not immediately clear. A magnitude 5 earthquake is considered a moderate one, with the potential to cause noticeable shaking of indoor items, rattling noises, and minor damage.

Earthquakes are common in Assam since the state sits in one of India's most earthquake-prone zones. It falls under Seismic Zone V, which means it's at high risk of strong tremors. Over the years, the region has seen some massive quakes, like the 1950 Assam-Tibet earthquake (8.6 magnitude) and the 1897 Shillong earthquake (8.1 magnitude) -- both among the strongest in history.

Today's incident comes days after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the Bay of Bengal, with tremors felt in Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal. The NCS reported that the quake occurred at 6:10 a.m. on February 25. (with inputs from agencies).

