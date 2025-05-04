ETV Bharat / bharat

Stringent New Law To Prevent Illegal Religious Conversion In Chhattisgarh, Says CM Sai

Chhattisgarh CM Sai announced that his government will introduce a new stringent law to prevent religious conversion of tribal people, and possibly others.

Stringent New Law To Prevent Illegal Religious Conversion In Chhattisgarh, Says CM Sai
File photo of Vishnu Deo Sai (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 4, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST

2 Min Read

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday announced that his government will introduce a new stringent law to prevent religious conversion of tribal people, and possibly others. In an interview to PTI Videos, Sai also advocated for the delisting of tribals -- removing tribals from the Scheduled Tribe category if they convert to another region -- saying it will prevent proselytisation.

"India is a secular country. There is no problem in accepting any religion according to one's own faith and belief. But some people have been converting people, particularly the poor, by luring and misleading them on the pretext of providing education and other facilities. I think it is wrong and should not happen. It will stop with delisting," he said.

On being asked about introducing a new law against illegal conversion, Sai said, "There is an existing law in Chhattisgarh against illegal religious conversion. There is a need to strengthen it further. We are examining what kind of law is there in other states. In the coming time, we will definitely introduce a strict law so that religious conversion can be stopped." He did not say when the law would be introduced in the Assembly.

Over the demand of delisting by several tribal communities, the CM said, "There is a provision in the Constitution that if the people of Scheduled Caste (SC) convert to other religion, then they are deprived of the benefits given under the category concerned." "But this is not the case with Scheduled Tribes (ST). If a tribal converts to another religion, they continue to get the benefits given to the ST community and even those given to minorities," he said.

Tribals from Bastar and Surguja have been demanding delisting which means all the tribals who were converted to Christianity or other religion, be stripped of their ST status.

"The demand (of delisting) is being continuously raised by the tribal society. Kartik Oraon ji, who was an MP from Congress from Bihar, had said in the Parliament that converted tribals should not be entitled to benefits given under ST category. As per my knowledge, more than 250 MPs had submitted applications in the Parliament in this regard on behalf of the tribal society," he said.

Sai said tribal society has been raising the delisting demand by holding meetings and signing that delisting should happen.

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday announced that his government will introduce a new stringent law to prevent religious conversion of tribal people, and possibly others. In an interview to PTI Videos, Sai also advocated for the delisting of tribals -- removing tribals from the Scheduled Tribe category if they convert to another region -- saying it will prevent proselytisation.

"India is a secular country. There is no problem in accepting any religion according to one's own faith and belief. But some people have been converting people, particularly the poor, by luring and misleading them on the pretext of providing education and other facilities. I think it is wrong and should not happen. It will stop with delisting," he said.

On being asked about introducing a new law against illegal conversion, Sai said, "There is an existing law in Chhattisgarh against illegal religious conversion. There is a need to strengthen it further. We are examining what kind of law is there in other states. In the coming time, we will definitely introduce a strict law so that religious conversion can be stopped." He did not say when the law would be introduced in the Assembly.

Over the demand of delisting by several tribal communities, the CM said, "There is a provision in the Constitution that if the people of Scheduled Caste (SC) convert to other religion, then they are deprived of the benefits given under the category concerned." "But this is not the case with Scheduled Tribes (ST). If a tribal converts to another religion, they continue to get the benefits given to the ST community and even those given to minorities," he said.

Tribals from Bastar and Surguja have been demanding delisting which means all the tribals who were converted to Christianity or other religion, be stripped of their ST status.

"The demand (of delisting) is being continuously raised by the tribal society. Kartik Oraon ji, who was an MP from Congress from Bihar, had said in the Parliament that converted tribals should not be entitled to benefits given under ST category. As per my knowledge, more than 250 MPs had submitted applications in the Parliament in this regard on behalf of the tribal society," he said.

Sai said tribal society has been raising the delisting demand by holding meetings and signing that delisting should happen.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARHSTRINGENT NEW LAWILLEGAL RELIGIOUS CONVERSIONRELIGIOUS CONVERSIONVISHNU DEO SAI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.