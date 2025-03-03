ETV Bharat / bharat

Strike On Bengal University Campuses: SFI, TMCP Students Exchange Blows

Kolkata: Activists of various Leftist student wings and the ruling Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) engaged in clashes across West Bengal on Monday during a strike called by SFI on university campuses across the state demanding the resignation of education minister Bratya Basu.

The strike did not affect vehicular movement as the SFI activists did not cause any disruption to road traffic. Candidates could reach various centres across the state in the morning without any hassle to take the West Bengal Board Class 12 examinations, which began on Monday.

Clashes were reported between members of the TMC's students' wing and Leftist activists of AIDSO and SFI in Paschim Medinipur, Siliguri, Cooch Behar and Purba Medinipur districts.

Members of the opposing groups exchanged blows at Vidyasagar University and Medinipur College in Paschim Medinipur, Panskura Banamali College in Purba Medinipur and North Bengal University in Siliguri as the TMCP activists tried to prevent their Leftist counterparts from enforcing the strike and suspension of classes.

Classes were disrupted in several state-run higher educational institutions in the state due to the strike. Campuses of Jadavpur and Presidency universities in Kolkata wore a deserted look as students, faculty members and staffers stayed away.

Activists of SFI, AIDSO, AISA and RSF staged demonstrations on the Jadavpur University campus, raising slogans and beating drums. They also locked the doors of many departments to enforce the strike. An official of the university said, "No classes were held at the university today."

At Presidency University, considered a stronghold of Leftist student bodies, members of the SFI staged a protest holding placards against the "muscle flexing and strong-arm tactics of TMC and provocative conduct of the education minister on March 1".

SFI state secretary Debanjan Dey said, "We have seen how the police work like slaves of the party. If the TMCP members come, in tacit help of police, to disrupt the strike, we will hit them back hard."

"Strikes are being successfully organised in all universities across the state with spontaneous participation by students. In many places, there are reports of outsiders being brought in to create unrest inside the campus with the help of Trinamool police. They are trying to break the strike. Our clear message is that if they come to disrupt the strike, we will teach them everything in the language they understand. They will come and throw stones to break the strike, and we will not throw flowers in return. If they move one inch, we are ready to move ten inches to make the strike a success. We want the arrest of criminal Bratya Basu. This crime syndicate should be stopped on campus by immediately announcing student union elections," he added.