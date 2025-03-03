Strike On Bengal University Campuses: SFI, TMCP Students Exchange Blows

Kolkata: Activists of various Leftist student wings and the ruling Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) engaged in clashes across West Bengal on Monday during a strike called by SFI on university campuses across the state demanding the resignation of education minister Bratya Basu.
The strike did not affect vehicular movement as the SFI activists did not cause any disruption to road traffic. Candidates could reach various centres across the state in the morning without any hassle to take the West Bengal Board Class 12 examinations, which began on Monday.
Clashes were reported between members of the TMC's students' wing and Leftist activists of AIDSO and SFI in Paschim Medinipur, Siliguri, Cooch Behar and Purba Medinipur districts.
Members of the opposing groups exchanged blows at Vidyasagar University and Medinipur College in Paschim Medinipur, Panskura Banamali College in Purba Medinipur and North Bengal University in Siliguri as the TMCP activists tried to prevent their Leftist counterparts from enforcing the strike and suspension of classes.
Classes were disrupted in several state-run higher educational institutions in the state due to the strike. Campuses of Jadavpur and Presidency universities in Kolkata wore a deserted look as students, faculty members and staffers stayed away.
Activists of SFI, AIDSO, AISA and RSF staged demonstrations on the Jadavpur University campus, raising slogans and beating drums. They also locked the doors of many departments to enforce the strike. An official of the university said, "No classes were held at the university today."
At Presidency University, considered a stronghold of Leftist student bodies, members of the SFI staged a protest holding placards against the "muscle flexing and strong-arm tactics of TMC and provocative conduct of the education minister on March 1".
SFI state secretary Debanjan Dey said, "We have seen how the police work like slaves of the party. If the TMCP members come, in tacit help of police, to disrupt the strike, we will hit them back hard."
"Strikes are being successfully organised in all universities across the state with spontaneous participation by students. In many places, there are reports of outsiders being brought in to create unrest inside the campus with the help of Trinamool police. They are trying to break the strike. Our clear message is that if they come to disrupt the strike, we will teach them everything in the language they understand. They will come and throw stones to break the strike, and we will not throw flowers in return. If they move one inch, we are ready to move ten inches to make the strike a success. We want the arrest of criminal Bratya Basu. This crime syndicate should be stopped on campus by immediately announcing student union elections," he added.
"The Trinamool is trying to disrupt the strike with the help of the police. Yesterday (Sunday), they attacked sevral SFI offices in Cooch Behar where the police were silent spectators," he alleged.
Campuses of Calcutta University, Rabindra Bharati University and Burdwan University also wore a deserted look as most classes were suspended. However, officials said that semester examinations were conducted as per schedule.
However, fewer SFI activists were seen on these campuses along with their TMCP counterparts, unlike at JU and Presidency University.
Two students were injured when a car in the convoy of Basu grazed past them during a melee in Jadavpur University on March 1 as Left-leaning students tried to block his way, demanding a discussion on the conduct of student union polls. Basu sustained injuries as the windshield of his car was damaged by the protesters.
He went to the university to attend the annual conference of the West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA) as its chairman.
"Outsiders sheltered by the TMC had instigated the violence and vandalism on the Jadavpur University campus on Saturday during the AGM of WBCUPA in the presence of Basu," SFI state committee member Shuvajit Sarkar alleged.
"The students only wanted to have a discussion with the education minister in the presence of the vice-chancellor. But he behaved in a high-handed manner with them and tried to leave the campus in a huff. Despite the students demanding an audience with the minister, he, accompanied by TMC musclemen and outsiders, boarded his car, and the driver accelerated the vehicle without concern about the safety of the students protesting near the vehicle. His car injured two students, one of them seriously, and he did not bother to look back and instead sped away," he alleged.
"Basu is responsible for the injuries to the two students, and we demand his resignation from the state cabinet and police action against him for fuelling fire on Jadavpur University campus. The SFI will extend its help to the smooth conduct of the higher secondary examinations and will organise camps near examination centres to assist the candidates," he said.
Meanwhile, the security around Jadavpur was noticeable. A total of 2,000 personnel were deployed by Kolkata Police along with the Winners Team. In addition, additional OCs of local police stations were present outside various schools to inspect security arrangements. Barricades were placed outside various schools, and Quick Response Teams and Heavy Radio Flying Squads were kept on standby at police stations. About 250 sergeants of Kolkata Traffic Police were on the road.
