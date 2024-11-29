ETV Bharat / bharat

Strict Vigil Along J&K Borders Amid Winter Infiltration Threat, Say Officials

Jammu: Security forces are bracing up for a new challenge along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border, with militants allegedly seeking to infiltrate sensitive areas of Jammu and Kashmir as winter sets in, top officials claim.

Intelligence agencies have warned of an alleged desperate push by Pakistan-based intelligence agency ISI and militant groups to breach the borders as heavy snowfall is expected to cover the mountainous terrain anytime soon.

They suggest that attempts to infiltrate through Jammu, Samba and Kathua in J&K and Punjab's Pathankot and Gurdaspur borders may take place, and security personnel are on high alert to combat that.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, Shobhit Saksena, recently announced the implementation of comprehensive security measures to counter infiltration and drone-related activities, particularly during the challenging winter months around the Kathua border.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Police have prepared a winter security plan, under which the police, Special Operations Group, and BSF will jointly comb vulnerable areas along the border,” he said. “The infiltration-prone areas include river streams and dense vegetation, which are being closely monitored with security forces conducting area domination patrols,” Saksena said.

“The border route at Kathua has been the traditional infiltration route, and the security grid has been increased during the winter season to prevent infiltration. The area is guarded jointly by the BSF, SOG, and district police, and locals have been cooperating with the BSF personnel to maintain security along the infiltration route,” Saksena told reporters.

In addition to heightened vigilance, regular security drills and community outreach programs are being conducted to foster trust and cooperation with the local population. These proactive measures aim to maintain peace and safety in the region, the SSP said.