Strengthening Technology Transfer: ICAR Fisheries Extension Network Takes Centre Stage

New Delhi: The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Saturday held a meeting to discuss the role of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Fisheries Extension Network in strengthening technology transfer in fisheries.

The key issues discussed in the meeting served as a vital step towards aligning efforts across multiple stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY) by fostering collaboration, enhancing capacity-building initiatives and bridging communication gaps between fish farmers and other stakeholders.

Discussions also focused on integrating traceability modules and fostering collaboration. Thus, cooperation from States and Union Territories' Fishery Departments, ICAR Institutions and various training and support agencies marks a strong collaborative move towards achieving long-term sustainability and economic empowerment within the sector. This united approach promises to bring meaningful benefits to fish farmers and contribute significantly to the sector’s growth and productivity across the country, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.

Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, DoF, highlighted the components and benefits of PM-MKSSY and the importance of the ICAR extension network in reaching out to the intended beneficiaries of schemes/programmes of the department across the country. Samuel Praveen Kumar, Joint Secretary, DoA&FW, gave a presentation on the agriculture extension system in India and explained the Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources (VISTAAR) transformation efforts.

The fisheries and aquaculture sector is referred to as the "Sunrise Sector" and it plays a critical role in ensuring food security, providing livelihood and contributing to the economic well-being of the country. Over the past 10 years, the Central government has spearheaded the transformation of the fisheries sector through various schemes and initiatives.

