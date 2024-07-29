ETV Bharat / bharat

Stray Cattle Turned Entire Country Into 'Chowkidars': Dimple Yadav

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

Coming down heavily at the government, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said 700 farmers died in the protest against the three farm reform bills in 2020 and 2021, and one lakh farmers committed suicide from 2014 to 2022. How much benefit did the farmers' insurance scheme provide? She further asked the Modi-led government in the Lok Sabha.

The entire country has turned into "chowkidars" who are unable to sleep due to the stray cattle menace, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said on Monday in a jibe at the government.
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav (ANI)

New Delhi: The entire country has turned into "chowkidars" who are unable to sleep due to the stray cattle menace, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said on Monday in a jibe at the government and asked if there was any provision in the Union budget to solve the problem.

Speaking during a discussion on the Union budget, Yadav highlighted several pressing issues faced by farmers and youngsters, questioning the government's commitment to its promises. "Our country is an agrarian nation and if we cannot ensure the future of our youngsters, we are deviating from our aim," Yadav said, emphasising the importance of prioritising agricultural and youth welfare.

Yadav also questioned the government's promise to double farmers' income by 2022. "I would like to ask, what has the government allocated for agriculture in the budget? What has Uttar Pradesh received? Has a single mandi been built in the last 10 years? Has there been any relief from GST?" she asked.

She highlighted the issue of stray cattle, which she said was turning the country into "chowkidars" who couldn't sleep as they were forced to guard their fields due to the animal's increasing population. "Has any provision been kept in the budget to solve the problem of stray cattle?" she asked, referring to the BJP's 2019 "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign. Yadav also sought to corner the government on farmer suicides.

She said, "700 farmers lost their lives (in the protest against the three farm reform bills in 2020 and 2021) and, one lakh farmers committed suicide from 2014 to 2022. How much benefit has the farmers' insurance scheme provided? The cattle economy is collapsing, inflation is rising."

She called for an increase in allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to ensure 100 days of wages and a 20 per cent increase in the overall budget. She also emphasised the need to increase the education budget, criticising the government's reduction of University Grants Commission (UGC) funds.

"While we talk about good and affordable education, the government is cutting the budget. Their intentions are not right," she said. Expressing the frustrations of youngsters, Yadav said, "The youth are disheartened by the promises of employment. Unemployment is increasing and schemes such as Agnipath are lowering their morale. The government is turning a blind eye to the caste census and violence against women, with Uttar Pradesh topping the list. What provisions have been made for women's safety?"

Yadav also criticised the healthcare budget, the allocation for which stood at 1.9 per cent of GDP. "There is no focus on the healthcare agenda and we are moving towards being the third-largest economy. 1.9 per cent is very less for the budget. Exempting cancer drugs is a welcome step but a very small one. There is a massive gap between demand and supply in healthcare centres, and there is a shortage of doctors and nurses. AIIMS is not running smoothly and there is a shortage of teaching faculty," she said.

She questioned the focus on GDP and the lack of attention to per capita income and living standards, stating, "This is the people's money." Yadav concluded her speech with a call for responsible governance. "Reformation and evolutionary changes can come even after 11 years but dedication and concentration are required from the government. Nothing can alter the past but responsible behaviour by the government can bring reformative changes. I am not playing a blame game but responsible behaviour is necessary," she said.

Read More

  1. LIVEParliament Budget Session Live Updates | Opposition Will Break BJP's 'Chakravyuh': Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha
  2. Atmosphere Of Fear Prevails In Country, Oppn Will Break BJP's 'Chakravyuh': Rahul Gandhi In LS

New Delhi: The entire country has turned into "chowkidars" who are unable to sleep due to the stray cattle menace, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said on Monday in a jibe at the government and asked if there was any provision in the Union budget to solve the problem.

Speaking during a discussion on the Union budget, Yadav highlighted several pressing issues faced by farmers and youngsters, questioning the government's commitment to its promises. "Our country is an agrarian nation and if we cannot ensure the future of our youngsters, we are deviating from our aim," Yadav said, emphasising the importance of prioritising agricultural and youth welfare.

Yadav also questioned the government's promise to double farmers' income by 2022. "I would like to ask, what has the government allocated for agriculture in the budget? What has Uttar Pradesh received? Has a single mandi been built in the last 10 years? Has there been any relief from GST?" she asked.

She highlighted the issue of stray cattle, which she said was turning the country into "chowkidars" who couldn't sleep as they were forced to guard their fields due to the animal's increasing population. "Has any provision been kept in the budget to solve the problem of stray cattle?" she asked, referring to the BJP's 2019 "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign. Yadav also sought to corner the government on farmer suicides.

She said, "700 farmers lost their lives (in the protest against the three farm reform bills in 2020 and 2021) and, one lakh farmers committed suicide from 2014 to 2022. How much benefit has the farmers' insurance scheme provided? The cattle economy is collapsing, inflation is rising."

She called for an increase in allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to ensure 100 days of wages and a 20 per cent increase in the overall budget. She also emphasised the need to increase the education budget, criticising the government's reduction of University Grants Commission (UGC) funds.

"While we talk about good and affordable education, the government is cutting the budget. Their intentions are not right," she said. Expressing the frustrations of youngsters, Yadav said, "The youth are disheartened by the promises of employment. Unemployment is increasing and schemes such as Agnipath are lowering their morale. The government is turning a blind eye to the caste census and violence against women, with Uttar Pradesh topping the list. What provisions have been made for women's safety?"

Yadav also criticised the healthcare budget, the allocation for which stood at 1.9 per cent of GDP. "There is no focus on the healthcare agenda and we are moving towards being the third-largest economy. 1.9 per cent is very less for the budget. Exempting cancer drugs is a welcome step but a very small one. There is a massive gap between demand and supply in healthcare centres, and there is a shortage of doctors and nurses. AIIMS is not running smoothly and there is a shortage of teaching faculty," she said.

She questioned the focus on GDP and the lack of attention to per capita income and living standards, stating, "This is the people's money." Yadav concluded her speech with a call for responsible governance. "Reformation and evolutionary changes can come even after 11 years but dedication and concentration are required from the government. Nothing can alter the past but responsible behaviour by the government can bring reformative changes. I am not playing a blame game but responsible behaviour is necessary," she said.

Read More

  1. LIVEParliament Budget Session Live Updates | Opposition Will Break BJP's 'Chakravyuh': Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha
  2. Atmosphere Of Fear Prevails In Country, Oppn Will Break BJP's 'Chakravyuh': Rahul Gandhi In LS

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAMAJWADI PARTY MP DIMPLE YADAVDIMPLE YADAV IN LS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.