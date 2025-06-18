Stranded Indian Students From Iran To Be Airlifted Home Amid Escalating Conflict

Srinagar: Amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, approximately 110 stranded Indian students from Urmia Medical University in Iran, including 90 from the Kashmir Valley, will be flown back on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said in a statement on Wednesday that they were able to speak to the students who crossed the border into Armenia on Tuesday. They are accommodated in hotels in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

These students will be flown back to India via Doha on Wednesday. "We have been informed by the Office of the External Affairs Minister that all tickets have been arranged free of cost by the Government of India. Also, we are receiving information from the Ministry that tickets from Delhi to Srinagar are also being arranged to ensure a smooth and complete journey home for the students from Kashmir," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Iran on Tuesday, in a statement on X, said that they are in touch with the Indian community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. "Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy. Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation," the statement said.

The students will be flying from Yerevan Airport at 08:45 hrs to Doha on IndiGo flight 6E 9483. The flight is expected to arrive in Doha at 14:05 hrs. The students are expected to board their flight from Doha at 15:05 hrs and are expected to reach Delhi at 22:15 hrs.