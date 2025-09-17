ETV Bharat / bharat

Stranded Apple Trucks Finally Released After 3-Week Blockade On Srinagar-Jammu Highway

Srinagar: Traffic police on Wednesday permitted apple-laden trucks to resume their journey to Jammu, after being stranded for three weeks due to landslides on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The move comes a day after the Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, assured Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about regular truck movement on the highway.

The police permitted the movement of the light vehicles from Qazigund Toll Plaza towards Jammu this morning, a senior traffic official posted along the Qazigund-Udhampur stretch of the highway told ETV Bharat.

He said that more than 6000 heavy motor vehicles, the majority of which are apple-loaded trucks, have been stranded on the Kashmir side for the last three weeks. “The trucks were released towards Jammu at 11.30 am. We expect the majority of the stranded trucks to leave towards Jammu so that the distress among fruit growers and traders ends,” he said.

Stranded Apple Trucks Finally Released After 3-Week Blockade On Srinagar-Jammu Highway (ETV Bharat)

Fruit trader Bashir Ahmad Basheer had told ETV Bharat that more than 8000 apple-laden trucks have been stranded on the highway since August 26, due to which apples are rotting.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Ravinder Paul Singh said that this movement of the trucks from Kashmir towards Jammu will continue till this evening. He urged the truckers and traders to follow the advisories of the traffic police so that the trucks do not get stranded on the highway.