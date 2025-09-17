Stranded Apple Trucks Finally Released After 3-Week Blockade On Srinagar-Jammu Highway
Over 6000 apple-laden trucks, stranded due to highway damage following landslides, were finally allowed to move, easing pressure on growers and traders.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST
Srinagar: Traffic police on Wednesday permitted apple-laden trucks to resume their journey to Jammu, after being stranded for three weeks due to landslides on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The move comes a day after the Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, assured Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about regular truck movement on the highway.
The police permitted the movement of the light vehicles from Qazigund Toll Plaza towards Jammu this morning, a senior traffic official posted along the Qazigund-Udhampur stretch of the highway told ETV Bharat.
He said that more than 6000 heavy motor vehicles, the majority of which are apple-loaded trucks, have been stranded on the Kashmir side for the last three weeks. “The trucks were released towards Jammu at 11.30 am. We expect the majority of the stranded trucks to leave towards Jammu so that the distress among fruit growers and traders ends,” he said.
Fruit trader Bashir Ahmad Basheer had told ETV Bharat that more than 8000 apple-laden trucks have been stranded on the highway since August 26, due to which apples are rotting.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Ravinder Paul Singh said that this movement of the trucks from Kashmir towards Jammu will continue till this evening. He urged the truckers and traders to follow the advisories of the traffic police so that the trucks do not get stranded on the highway.
The trucks were stranded on the highway for the last three weeks due to the blockade caused by the multiple landslides at Tharad in Udhampur in the Jammu region. The landslide and restoration of the road stretch by the National Highway Authority of India have been going on since August 26, when the highway was blocked.
While chairing a meeting with CM Abdullah, Union Minister Gadkari said a two-lane temporary diversion has been built, and traffic movement has resumed on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH 44).
Gadkari has appreciated the efforts of the NHAI for “tirelessly working to keep this key highway operational”. The NHAI faced severe backlash from Jammu and Kashmir CM and CPI (M) legislator M. Y. Tarigami for the tardy restoration of the highway stretch. NHAI had blamed the muddy stretch and big boulders at Tharad, which blocked the movement of the vehicles.
The restoration of the traffic movement from Kashmir towards Jammu is a big relief for apple growers and traders in Kashmir. Abdul Bari, an apple grower from Shopian, said that all his harvested apples are lying in his orchards due to the highway blockage. “If traffic runs smoothly for two weeks, we will be able to send our produce to the mandis,” Bari told ETV Bharat.
The highway blockage has also led to a doubling of the fare hike in transporting apples from Kashmir to outside mandis, with traders blaming the government's failure.
Zahoor Ahmad Rather, president of the Apple Farmers Federation Kashmir, said that the transporters are charging fare as per the weight of the box, when, as per the law, the fare should be charged as per the box. “C-grade and A-grade apple boxes are charged the same fare when their rates are entirely different. The government has failed to intervene and regulate the fare,” Rather told ETV Bharat.
However, the Minister for Horticulture, Javaid Ahmad Dar, said that he had directed the Transport Commissioner to discuss the fare hike issue with the transport unions for the regulation of fare charges.
