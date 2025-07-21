Stop Weaponsing Central Agencies For Political Gains: Siddaramaiah To Modi, Shah

Bengaluru: Hours after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the MUDA case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday it was a slap on the face of the Union Government's vendetta politics.

The Chief Minister also called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to stop weaponising central agencies for political gains following the verdict which he termed an 'eye opening judgement'.

"This verdict has not only exposed the malice behind the case but has also unequivocally cleared our names of all the baseless allegations," Siddaramaiah said. "I humbly accept the decision of the supreme court bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra. In my long political career, I always bowed before the Constitution and the law of the land. Today's SC verdict upholds and protects that belief," he said.

The Chief Minister said the BJP and their allies stooped to misusing constitutional agencies like CBI and ED to fabricate baseless cases against his wife and harass his family. "This is not just an abuse of power but also a cowardly and disgraceful act. "The mental agony we have been subjected to will forever remain as a painful chapter in our lives," the CM said.

Further, he said the statement by CJI Gavai while delivering the verdict reflect the voice of his own conscience and of every citizen who believes in the Constitution. "Electoral battles must be fought through the people, not through misuse of institutions like ED," he added.

He said the justice restores faith in the judiciary especially among those who have fallen victims to BJP's political witch-hunt using IT, CBI and ED over the last 10- 11 years. The Chief Minister also appealed to PM Modi and Shah to stop weaponising central agencies for political gain. "It is time they restore the autonomy of these institutions and cleanse themselves of the sins of political misuse," he said.

He also demanded Karnataka BJP and JDS to offer a public apology for hurling fabricated allegations against him and his family. "If they have even an ounce of dignity or shame left, they must apologise for what they did," he added.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Karnataka High Court order setting aside alleged money laundering proceedings initiated against Siddaramaiah's wife, BM Parvathi, in connection with alleged illegal allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench expressed its discontent with the plea filed by the central agency against the high court order, and made it clear that it is not willing to entertain it.



