'Stop War Mongering': Mehbooba Mufti Calls For Lasting Peace After India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has called for focused efforts towards peace and an end to the war rhetoric, lamenting the consequent loss of lives in the valley.

Following her visit to Poonch area where she met the people affected due to Pakistani shelling, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President slammed those who have created a "war hysteria" in the country.

Speaking to media, Mehbooba said, "I fail to understand why these people sitting in air condition studios do war-mongering. They are playing with our blood. Ever since the ceasefire has been announced, it is like mourning for them. Instead of becoming spectators of war from their studios, I invite them along with their families to live on borders and I will bear all their expenses."

"I believe whatever happened in Pahalgam was wrong and unfortunate incident and nobody will tolerate terrorism. But I fail to understand why these media channels created war hysteria and why are they so blood thirsty. Don't they see how our children, women and people have lost everything," Mehbooba said.

Further, she has demanded martyr status for those killed in the shelling, and Rs 50 lakh compensation for those whose houses were completely damaged, 50 percent of that to those whose houses need repair and employment for a family member of the deceased.

"I have always said that war is no solution as it is only people who are killed from either side. Ceasefire shouldn't be an event but we need to work hard to maintain it and both countries should invest in it. India is a developing country where economy is thriving but the issue (Kashmir issue) is like bilboes attached to its feet," she pointed.

"We shouldn't deal with Kashmir issue only through the spectrum of terrorism or security but rather as Atal Behari Vajpayee had rightly said - this issue needs to be solved on humanitarian basis," Mehbooba said, adding, "Everybody knows how Kashmiri came out on streets after Pahalgam killings. When Kashmiris have walked one step, Government of India should respond with two steps."