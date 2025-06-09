Stop Playing With People's Lives: Mumbai Railway Passengers Association After Deaths Of Five Passengers

Mumbai: After the death of five passengers and injury of several others due to the fall on the track from an overcrowded moving train in Maharashtra's Thane district, the Mumbai Railway Passengers Association has slammed the management and asked them to stop playing with the lives of the people.

Mumbai Railway Passengers Association president Madhu Kotian and vice-president Siddhesh Desai had earlier complained to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), General Manager (GM) and the Railway Board about the dangers in the Diva-Kalwa route. "Stop playing with the lives of passengers. Many passengers have lost their lives on this route in the past," the association has said.

It was expected that passengers would get more local train services after the completion of the two new routes between Kalyan and Thane. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised more local services during the inauguration. However, the Mumbai Railway Passengers' Association has alleged that the Railways has reversed this decision and given priority to mail and express trains on this route.

"Today's (Monday) accident occurred due to the delay of mail/express trains and the policy of stopping local trains. The congestion and unsafe travel are a direct result of this policy. The DRM should accept responsibility for the accident, and the Railway Board should stop interfering in the management of Mumbai local trains and create an independent administration," the association added.

"Deeply pained by the incident where 8 passengers fell from a local train between Diva and Mumbra stations, unfortunately leading to loss of lives. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this difficult time. The injured passengers had been immediately rushed to Shivaji Hospital and Thane Civil Hospital and are under medical treatment. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is closely coordinating all efforts. The Railway department has initiated an inquiry to find out the exact cause of the incident," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared on X.

Expressing grief over the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar wrote on X, "The deaths of passengers who fell from a suburban train going from Kasara to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between Kopar and Diva stations on the Central Railway line are unfortunate and distressing. The deaths of railway passengers have highlighted the need to pay more serious attention to the issue of overcrowding and passenger safety on suburban railway lines. I am confident that the railway administration will take concrete steps at the earliest to make the suburban railway service more effective and safe. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers in the accident. I share the grief of the families of the deceased passengers and offer heartfelt condolences to the departed passengers with a heavy heart."

Reacting to the incident, MP Shrikant Shinde said, "The condition of the seven people admitted to the Kalwa Hospital is stable. The seriously injured have been admitted to Jupiter Hospital. The government will extend all possible help to the relatives of the deceased. The administration is working on increasing the number of tracks."

"All seven patients are stable and are being admitted to the intensive care unit," said Dr Rakesh Barot, dean of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa. Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and other senior officials are monitoring the patients at the hospital.

Slamming the government, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president, Harshwardhan Sapkal wrote on X, "These are not accidental, these are victims taken by the government. This morning, eight passengers fell on the railway tracks after two local trains collided near Mumbra station. It is very sad to hear that 6 passengers died in this incident. My heartfelt condolences to them! Two passengers are undergoing treatment in the hospital and we pray for their speedy recovery. For the last eleven years, the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai have been listening to empty chatter about infrastructure and making Mumbaikars' journeys easier."

"In the name of facilities and development, this game of giving tenders and taking commissions is going on in Maharashtra. The ruling officials and contractors have become greedy for this. However, the common people, the citizens, have to pay the price of this corruption with their lives. The government should wake up now, stop throwing events and take immediate steps to ensure that Mumbaikars do not lose their lives in local travel," he added.

The association demanded immediate medical and financial assistance for the injured, reservation of four routes between Kalyan and Kurla for commuters of local trains, suspension of mail/express trains on the route during rush hours and setting up an autonomous body for managing local train services.