Himachal: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Train, Second Incident In Two Days

The incident was reported in Una. However, no passenger was injured

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Window panes of Vande Bharat train broken by stones
Window panes of Vande Bharat train broken by stones (ETV Bharat)

Una (Himachal Pradesh): At least four coaches of the Vande Bharat Express were damaged after some miscreants pelted stones at the train, which was heading to New Delhi from Amb-Andaura station, officials said.

The incident took place near Basal village around 1:15 PM on Saturday when some people hurled stones at the train and broke the window panes. However, no passenger was injured in the incident.

“Four coaches of the Vande Bharat train have suffered heavy damage in this incident including E-1, E-2, C-7 and C-10 coaches,” said an official.

Railway Police said an FIR had been registered and a manhunt was launched to nab the the culprits.

“Efforts are also on to get information about this matter from the migrant workers and their children living around the railway track. Patrolling has also been increased in the area,” the executive in charge of the railway police post, Mohinder Singh, told ETV Bharat.

This is the second such incident in the last two days. Earlier, stones were also hurled on the train running between Una and Churudu Takarla.

Similar Past Incident

In a similar pelting incident, Vande Bharat Express en route to Durg and Visakhapatnam was damaged during a September trial run in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district. At least five people were arrested in the case.

The incident took place when the train was passing through Bagbahra railway station The train was to be flagged off from Durg on September 16 for a regular run.

