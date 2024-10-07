ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Train, Second Incident In Two Days

Una (Himachal Pradesh): At least four coaches of the Vande Bharat Express were damaged after some miscreants pelted stones at the train, which was heading to New Delhi from Amb-Andaura station, officials said.

The incident took place near Basal village around 1:15 PM on Saturday when some people hurled stones at the train and broke the window panes. However, no passenger was injured in the incident.

“Four coaches of the Vande Bharat train have suffered heavy damage in this incident including E-1, E-2, C-7 and C-10 coaches,” said an official.

Railway Police said an FIR had been registered and a manhunt was launched to nab the the culprits.

“Efforts are also on to get information about this matter from the migrant workers and their children living around the railway track. Patrolling has also been increased in the area,” the executive in charge of the railway police post, Mohinder Singh, told ETV Bharat.