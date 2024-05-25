ETV Bharat / bharat

Stones Pelted at BJP Candidate Pranat Tudu's Convoy in Jhargram during 6th Phase of LS Polls

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Senior BJP leader and Jhargram Lok Sabha nominee Pranat Tudu claimed that his convoy was attacked in the Garbeta area of West Midnapore district. Security personnel, who were accompanying him, were injured in the incident. Upon learning about the violence, the Election Commission has sought a report on the incident,

Jhargram BJP candidate Pranat Tudu running with the central forces to save his life when several people pelted stones at him and his security personnel near Garbetta in West Bengal (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: Jhargram BJP candidate Pranat Tudu has been targeted near Garbetta in Paschim Medinipur district in West Bengal. The area is within the jurisdiction of Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency. A section of residents allegedly owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress indiscriminately pelted stones and attacked Tudu while he went to Garbetta during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Several security personnel, including a CISF jawan, accompanying Tudu were injured in the attack. The Election Commission has sought a report on the incident and additional forces have been rushed to Garbetta following the incident.

Senior BJP leader and its Jhargram candidate Pranat Tudu on Saturday claimed his convoy was attacked in the Garbeta area of West Midnapore district.

The incident took place when Tudu was on his way to Garbeta in the wake of complaints that BJP agents were not allowed inside some polling booths.

All of a sudden, TMC goons, who had blocked the roads, started hurling stones at his car. When his security personnel tried to intervene, they were injured. Two CISF jawans accompanying him received injuries and have been admitted to a hospital, Tudu said.

A large police contingent was rushed to the area to control the situation. The local TMC leadership refuted the allegations and accused Tudu of trying to vitiate the peaceful polling process.

The BJP nominee was threatening voters. The villagers got enraged and staged a protest, a local TMC leader said. Vehicles belonging to various media houses were reportedly vandalised by the mob as well. (With agency inputs)

TAGGED:

JHARGRAM BJP CANDIDATE PRANAT TUDUJHARGRAM LOK SABHA CONSTITUENCYSIXTH PHASE OF LOK SABHA POLLSSTONES PELTED AT PRANAT TUDU CONVOY

