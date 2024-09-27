Many Bogies Of Swatantrata Senani Express Damaged After Stone Pelting In Samastipur

Samastipur(Bihar): A mentally unstable person pelted stones on the Jaynagar-New Delhi Swatantrata Senani Express near Samastipur station on Thursday night, damaging the glasses of several bogies and injuring some passengers.

The Railways Protection Force (RPF) has launched an investigation into the untoward incident. The passengers created a ruckus after seeing broken glasses inside the compartments and some of them sustained injuries from the shattered pieces. The onboard escort team of GRP and RPF immediately jumped into action and pacified the petrified travellers. According to RPF Inspector V P Verma, a mentally ill person has pelted stones on the bogies. However, he ran away during the investigation by the escort team. This information has also been shared with Muzaffarpur RPF.

"Last night, stones were pelted on the Swatantrata Senani Express train going from Jaynagar to New Delhi. A case is being registered regarding this incident," Verma said.

It is worth noting that incidents of stone pelting have been reported several times on Samastipur-Darbhanga-Rosera routes. According to some passengers, before the Swatantrata Senani Express, stones were pelted on the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express while departing Samastipur. However, RPF has not confirmed the matter yet.

Recently stones were allegedly pelted at Mahabodhi Express and Seemanchal Express trains in Uttar Pradesh while officials said that probes have been launched in both the cases. The two incidents took place in Mirzapur and Prayagraj districts, under the Northern Central Railway (NCR) region.

A passenger from Bihar, travelling on Seemanchal Express, was injured in the incident. The train was stopped at Mirzapur railway station and the passenger was taken to a hospital.