Stone Pelting At Trains A Cause Of Concern, Awareness Drives On To Prevent Incidents: Railways

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Stone Pelting at moving trains has emerged as a cause of concern at several spots as it causes serious injuries to passengers and damage to railway property.

In addition, the act is a safety threat for travellers and often causes unnecessary delay in rail operations. Rajeev Kumar Yadav, Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner, RPF told ETV Bharat, “The main reason for such incidents is several people have developed their habitats close to railway tracks. Some people or children throw stones at trains whenever it passes from the areas just for fun or as a game because they are not aware that it is a crime and punishable offence.”

He said, “RPF has identified some spots from where stone pelting incidents have been reported so that security personnel can intensify their patrolling and visit nearby colonies and villages to make people aware that stone pelting and crossing the tracks unauthorizedly are criminal offences,” Yadav said. The officials said passengers get injured due to stones thrown by anti-social elements which cause head, hand, eye and chest injuries.

RPF, Bariarpur in Eastern Railway conducted an awareness drive at the station to sensitize passengers on stone pelting, unauthorized track crossing and tempering with railway property. It also highlighted that such acts are punishable under the Railway Act. RPF Bengaluru, earlier this month, held a drive to curb stone pelting and illegal activities. Locals residing near railway tracks were warned of serious consequences.

RPF of South Central Railway has urged people not to indulge in stone pelting activities and placing of materials on railway tracks as it endangers the safety of passengers and damages railway property. “These activities are criminal offences under section 153 of Railways Act, which is punishable with imprisonment which may extend up to five years,” the railway official informed.

As per South Central RPF data, at least 128 stone pelting cases have been reported from January to May this year out of which 85 have been detected and 102 offenders arrested. “Further, 29 cases of placing objects on railway tracks have been reported, of which 26 were detected and 33 offenders arrested. All the cases are under trial in the concerned jurisdictional courts,” Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer, SCR, informed.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Diptimoy Dutta, CPRO, Eastern Railways said, “Whenever RPF notices stone pelting incidents, its personnel visit nearby areas and talk to people and warn them not to indulge in such activities. Some areas are under CCTV surveillance to monitor anti-social activities near tracks. If anyone indulges in such activities, RPF staff nab him/her and book him/her under the appropriate section.”