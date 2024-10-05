Cars Vandalised, Stone Pelted Amid Ruckus After ERicksaw, Bike Collide In Jaipur

Jaipur(Rajasthan): Several vehicles were vandalized in a ruckus over a collision between an e-rickshaw and a two-wheeler under Ramganj police station in Jaipur late Friday night. There were incidents of stone pelting too. After receiving information police and Jaipur city MP rushed to the spot to persuade the vandals. An FIR has been registered by both parties embroiled in the situation.

DCP North Rashi Dogra said two persons were engaged in a verbal spat after their vehicles collided. When the matter escalated, several people reached Ramganj police station to complain. Peace has been restored in the spot. No one should pay attention to any rumour over the incident and abstain from spreading it. Strict action will be taken against such people.

As the miffed people vandalised the vehicles parked on the roadside, senior police officials arrived at the spot and the situation was calmed after midnight after the issue was settled between the arguing parties. Jaipur city MP Manju Sharma said some people are eager to spread anarchy in the city as attempts have been made to disturb peace. Whether these people are from the city or outside is a matter of investigation. Strict action will be also taken against the stone pelters.