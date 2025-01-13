ETV Bharat / bharat

Stone Hurled At Tapti Ganga Express, No Injuries; FIR registered

Stone pelting on the Tapti Ganga Express near Jalgaon left a window broken. Police have registered an FIR and are examining CCTV footage for leads.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

Surat: The railway police have registered an FIR after a stone was thrown at the Tapti Ganga Express train near Maharashtra’s Jalgaon station, an official said on Sunday. No one was injured in the incident that left a window glass of the B6 coach broken, he said.

According to the Jalgaon railway police official, some passengers on board the Surat-Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express reported the stone pelting through a tweet.

The stone was hurled at the train two to three kilometres after it had left the Jalgaon station, as per the passengers who were going to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela, the official said. Police have registered a case against an unidentified person and launched a probe, he added.

