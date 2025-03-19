Stolen Army Ammunition Boxes Found In Meerut Scrap Market

Saharanpur: A raid by the joint team of Haryana and Nakur Police on Monday uncovered 50 boxes of stolen ammunition of the army from a warehouse of stolen vehicles in the Sotiganj scrap market of Meerut. Three persons have been arrested on the charges of stealing a vehicle belonging to the Pollution Control Board (PCB).

The vehicle was stolen on Monday morning from Sawanpuri Colony of Thana Jagadhari area of ​​Haryana. With the help of the inbuilt GPS, the vehicle was traced to Sotiganj. The Haryana Police in collaboration with Nakur Police conducted the raid.

Those arrested have been identified as Usman, a resident of Mohalla Banjaran police station of Nakur; Zubair and Uwais of Kamela Colony in Saharanpur.

The boxes were found to be stolen from army weaponry. They were made of wood with serial numbers etched.

"We have launched an investigation based on the number of boxes found from a godown of stolen vehicles in Meerut. It is being told that the boxes are used by the army to keep ammunition. From the serial numbers on each box, the process of collecting information about which battalion they belonged to is being made. If needed, army officials will be roped in to assist in the investigation," Sagar Jain, SP (rural), said.